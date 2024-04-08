NYC earthquake caught on TikTok live stream: Though harmless, rare seismic activity disconcerts residents

A 4.8 magnitude earthquake shook the New York City area on Friday morning. With the impact lasting a few seconds, approximately 42 million civilians felt it, according to USGS. Striking at 10:23 am local time near Lebanon, the quake's tremors were felt in New Jersey, all through Pennsylvania to Connecticut. US earthquake as captured in Allison Martins' TikTok video.

The rare violent occurrence caught residents by surprise, especially given their unpreparedness for the experience. User @allison.martins_ TikTok video caught the live moment the tumbling struck their home on Friday. Although the rattling experience did little damage to NYC, the unnerving unravelling left the flummoxed residents shaken up, owing to its unfamiliarity.

Rare NYC earthquake caught on TikTok video

Allison's video showed that the harmless seismic activity wasn't as much of a physical danger as it targeted the spectators' nervous system. Capturing the widespread essence of the unfamiliar experience, this video also shows the pictured startled woman taking a minute to comprehend what the shaking was.

The violent rocking threw her off-balance as she finally removed her headphones to digest that an earthquake was causing the tremors. “Oh my god, an earthquake!” she exclaims. Over the next few minutes, the tongue-tied witness yelled out to alarm the other residents of the house presumably.

New York Governor Kathy Hochul eventually reported “no life-threatening situations," with minimal damage to the sidewalk. In response to the jolting moment, some residential blocks in New Jersey evacuated homes.

Other confused responses entailed employees at a New Jersey general store near the epicentre wondering if the sound was that of a truck crashing into a building, per the NY Times.

NYC is home to some of the most notable US monuments or skyscrapers, including the Empire State Building, a World Trade Centre, and even the Statue of Liberty. The rattling quake even disrupted an ongoing UN meeting in New York at the time. The Empire State Building also responded with an all-caps tweet after the earth-shaking moment: “I AM FINE.” A camera atop Lady Liberty also showed the statue shaking during the US East Coast earthquake.