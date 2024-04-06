Statue of Liberty camera captures rare 4.8 magnitude earthquake in New York. Watch

The surveillance camera on top of the Statue of Liberty captured a remarkable event as a rare 4.8 magnitude earthquake rattled New York City on Friday. The seismic activity, unusual for the region, shook millions of people from New York and Philadelphia skyscrapers to rural New England, causing no widespread damage but startling an area unaccustomed to tremors. New York's Statue of Liberty was also struck by a lightning. (AP)

New York Governor Kathy Hochul described it as “one of the largest earthquakes on the East Coast in the last century”.

Unlock exclusive access to the story of India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now!

Watch the video of the earthquake recorded from Statue of Liberty:

Another widely-shared image showed lighting strike Statue of Liberty during a storm. The remarkable image, clicked by photographer Dan Martin, shows a lightning bolt appearing to touch Lady Liberty's torch.

Friday's earthquake's epicentre was in Tewksbury in central New Jersey, about 64 kilometres west of New York City. It occurred just after 10:20 am ET (1420 GMT) at a depth of 4.7 kilometers, the US Geological Survey said.

Though no major damage or injuries were reported, the authorities urged residents to take cover under furniture, in a doorway or next to an interior wall if they felt aftershocks.

US President Joe Biden spoke with New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy about the earthquake, and the administration will provide assistance if needed, the White House said in a statement.

(With inputs from Agencies)