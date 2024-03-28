Twitch streamer Ninja's fans extend support after cancer diagnosis: ‘So thankful you caught this early’

Fans have taken to social media to express their support after Ninja, the number one streamer on Twitch, revealed that he has been diagnosed with skin cancer. He revealed the news in a heartbreaking post on X. Twitch streamer's Ninja's fans have extended their support after his cancer diagnosis (ninja/Instagram)

“Alright I’m still in a bit of shock but want to keep you all updated. A few weeks ago I went in to a dermatologist for an annual skin/mole check that Jess proactively scheduled for me. There was a mole on the bottom of my foot that they wanted to remove just to be careful. It came back as melanoma, but they are optimistic that we caught it in the early stages,” 32-year-old Ninja, whose real name is Tyler Blevins, wrote. Jess is his wife Jessica.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

“I had another dark spot appear near it, so today they biopsied that and removed a larger area around the melanoma with the hopes that under the microscope they will see clear non-melanoma edges and we will know we got it. I’m grateful to have hope in finding this early, but please take this as a PSA to get skin checkups,” added the Illinois-born streamer, who has a record 19 million followers on Twitch.

‘Glad it was caught early’

Love and support poured in in the comment section of the post, with one user saying, “Praying for you Tyler. W Jess for making that get looked at.” “So thankful you caught this early. Sending lots of love and healing your way, Tyler,” one user said, while another wrote, “Praying it's quick and they get rid of it easy! You got this and good for Jess for keeping up with the check ups!. One said, “Praying for you Ty! Glad it was caught early and kudos to Jess for being proactive”.

“Wishing you well brother. Glad you caught it early and appreciate the message to everyone to check up on yourself,” one user wrote, while another said, “Glad you caught it early! This very procedure would have saved my mom’s life if they caught it early enough”. “Sorry to hear that, wishing you all the best and a speedy recovery,” one wrote.