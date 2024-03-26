Ailing Kate Middleton’s parents ‘desperately upset,' have thrown ‘safety blanket’ around grandkids

A royal expert has said that Kate Middleton’s parents have thrown a “safety blanket” around her three children in the aftermath of her cancer diagnosis. Michael, 74, and Carole Middleton, 69, are now providing their daughter with a sense of comfort. They have stepped in to take care of her and Prince William’s children – Prince George, 10, Princess Charlotte, 8, and Prince Louis, 5. They are also grandparents to Pippa’s kids – Arthur, 5, Grace, 3, and Rose, 1. Kate Middleton’s parents are "desperately upset" over her cancer diagnosis, have thrown a "safety blanket" around their grandkids(AP)

“They’ll have rallied around her, especially her young family,” royal commentator and biographer Duncan Larcombe told the Mirror. “Carole and Michael will have essentially thrown a safety blanket around the young children to help protect them.”

“In times like this for Kate, it is hugely important. It is crucial the children are looked after carefully,” he said, adding that Carole and Michael are also supporting William. They consider him their “adopted son.” They are also “desperately upset” about Kate’s cancer diagnosis, Larcombe said.

‘As long as I am able to, that’s what I’ll be doing’

Carole had previously expressed how proud she is as a grandmother. “I want to run down the hills, climb the trees and go through the tunnel at the playground,” she told Good Housekeeping in 2021. “As long as I am able to, that’s what I’ll be doing. I cook with them, I muck around dancing, we go on bike rides.”

Carole and Michael started spending more time with their grandkids after Kate made Windsor their permanent home base in 2023. The Princess of Wales’ parents are based in Berkshire, England. It is a 40-minute drive from Windsor. The couple found more time to spend with their grandchildren after selling their party supply company, Party Pieces, which is about 20 years old. It was founded by Carole back in 1987.

William and Kate, along with their children, recently left Adelaide Cottage in Windsor via helicopter. They travelled towards Anmer Hall, located on the Sandringham estate, for the Easter break.