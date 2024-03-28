What is Melanoma? Very rare type of skin cancer that Fortnite star Ninja diagnosed with

Popular Twitch streamer and Fortnite professional Tyler ‘Ninja’ Blevins, reveals he has been diagnosed with melanoma, a form of skin cancer. Fortnite pro Ninja diagnosed with Melanoma skin cancer

In a tweet and an Instagram story, the 32-year-old internet star shared details of his recent health checkup, disclosing, “Alright I’m still in a bit of shock but want to keep you all updated.”

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

He continued, stating, “There was a mole on the bottom of my foot that [a dermatologist] wanted to remove just to be careful. It came back as melanoma, but they are optimistic that we caught it in the early stages.”

Following the initial diagnosis, Ninja explained that doctors biopsied another “dark spot” near the mole on his foot and proceeded to remove “a larger area around the melanoma.” He expressed hope that upon reviewing test results, his dermatologists would “see clear non-melanoma edges.”

ALSO READ| Fortnite leak suggests change coming to Creative mode in 2024. Here's what to expect

What is Melanoma?

Skin cancer is prevalent in the United States, affecting approximately 1 in 5 Americans during their lifetime, as reported by the American Academy of Dermatology. Among skin cancers, melanoma is rare, only about 1% of cases and Ninja is diagnosed with this. It is responsible for a significant majority of skin cancer-related deaths.

Melanoma originates in the skin but has a propensity to metastasize to other parts of the body, contributing to its higher mortality rate, according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Although the average age of melanoma diagnosis is 66, it is not uncommon among young adults. In fact, it ranks as one of the most common cancers in young adults, particularly affecting young women, as highlighted by the American Cancer Society.

Risk factors associated with melanoma include having lighter skin color, UV light exposure, a high number of moles, a family history of melanoma, and a personal history of melanoma or other skin cancers, according to the American Cancer Society.

ALSO READ| TikTok trend ‘You Are My Sunshine’: How LeBron James became a meme?

After revealing his diagnosis, the Fortnite pro received an outpouring of support from his online community. Fellow creators Daithi De Nogla, SypherPK, and Jake Lucky all expressed their well-wishes.

“Hoping for the best. Lots of love to [Ninja’s wife] Jess for being proactive as well,” wrote Ali ‘SypherPK’ Hassan.

YouTube also chimed in, saying, “So thankful you caught this early. Sending lots of love and healing your way, Tyler.”