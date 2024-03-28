TikTok trend ‘You Are My Sunshine’: How LeBron James became a meme?

LeBron James has transcended the basketball court to become a social media sensation. LeBron James takes TikTok by storm with ‘You Are My Sunshine’ meme. (Photo by Justin Ford / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)(Getty Images via AFP)

While the NBA icon's career began long before TikTok gained worldwide popularity, recent weeks have seen him go viral on the platform. However, it’s not his on-court prowess that’s capturing attention; rather, it’s a peculiar trend with the song ‘You Are My Sunshine.’

The origins of the meme

You Are My Sunshine meme started going viral on TikTok in early 2024. Users create videos featuring the song playing over images or footage of LeBron James. But what’s the underlying meaning, and who’s behind this quirky trend?

This is the meme's satirical strike against some clout kings, who are die-hard LeBron admirers. Die-hard fans of James have attached to him as he grew and developed throughout his ever-lasting career. They are his army, defending him always, whatever happens. This widespread fan base was already here for a while but TikTok gave a new dimension for the outpouring of their fans’ love.

Going a satirical route, people stone in awe that James is their idol, bringing to the fore the size of it all to his ultimate admirers. As we go all out to build this scale of independence, I additionally want to sadistically overlay the heart vector-like tune You Are My Sunshine.

As with every viral trend, the You Are My Sunshine meme being a case in point, it undergoes development. Because of that, the fans are creating their own ones of James and are even coming up with different varieties of his parodies within parodies. Eventually, the “LeEvil James”, the Lucifer-inspired counterpart.

‘Boy oh Boy, LeBron’

Humour, humour and more humour!

Users profess their love for James, often beginning with phrases like, “Boy oh boy, LeBron, where do I even begin?”

The Lakers' captain an iconic figure, attracts both ardent supporters and vocal detractors. His 21-year NBA career has been marked by unparalleled success and intense scrutiny. No other NBA star seems to evoke as much love and hate simultaneously.

Detractors often view James’ fans as overly zealous, and the meme amplifies this perception.

While some users genuinely mock the extremes, others may join in simply to participate in the trend.

The Soundtrack: ‘You Are My Sunshine’

The song You Are My Sunshine, voiced by Christina Perri, accompanies most of these James memes. Originally released in 1940, the timeless tune has found its way into commercials, movies, and TV shows over the years.