LeBron James scripts history, becomes first NBA player to register 40,000 career points

LeBron James became the first NBA player to score 40,000 career points in history, hitting a scoop layoff off the glass during Los Angeles Lakers home defeat against Denver Nuggets. Ahead of the game, the NBA legend was only nine points away from the milestone. Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) drives past Denver Nuggets forward Michael Porter Jr. (1) to score his 40,000th career point.(USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Con)

To reach the milestone, he used a spin move to create separation from Denver's Michael Porter Jr. and put the ball with his left hand. In reaction, the sold-out crowd roared in approval as James reached 40,000 points and they also gave him a standing ovation when he went to the bench at the next break.

LeBron became the highest scorer in the NBA just over a year ago, when he overtook Lakers legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar. The 39-year-old is in his 21st season and is on course to average about 25 points per game.

Since his debut, James has become an NBA legend, winning four NBA championships, four MVP awards and four Finals MVP awards in his career. For Team USA, he has also won the 2012 Olympics and is in the player pool for this year's showpiece event in Paris.

Despite reaching the milestone, LeBron wasn't pleased as it couldn't prevent a defeat for the Lakers. "For me the main thing is always the main thing and that’s to win, so I hate that it happened in defeat. Bittersweet, but I enjoyed every moment tonight on the floor," he said.

"I can't sit here and say (it doesn't mean anything). Of course, no one has ever done it. For me to be in this position at this point and time in my career, I think it's pretty cool. Is it at the top of my, you know, things I've done in my career? No. But does it mean something? Of course, absolutely.

"To be able to accomplish things in this league, the greatest players to ever play in this league, the NBA, it's been a dream of mine. And to hit feats and have milestones throughout my career, they all mean something to me. Absolutely. Obviously, there's a pecking order of which ones are higher than others (laughs), but absolutely, I would be lying to you if I said, 'No it doesn't mean anything.' It absolutely does.

"Obviously you have to play the game quite a while, and have some good luck as far as injuries and that nature. You have to take care of your body … and then you have to be productive as well. You can’t sit here and say who would it be … but records are always meant to be broken. You can never say never for any record," he added.