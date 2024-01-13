Ninja was the highest-earning Twitch streamer in 2023 with a whopping $500,000 per month, report claims

One of the most famous names in the world of online gaming, Richard Tyler ‘Ninja’ Blevins was among the top earners on Twitch in 2023. Ninja leads Twitch's 2023 earnings chart with $500K each month

The recently surfaced reports claimed that he made $500,000 per month on the streaming platform, matching the earnings of the Swedish sensation Felix ‘PewDiePie.’

Ninja, who hails from Detriot, Michigan, joined Twitch in 2011 and rose to fame in 2018 with the popularity of Fortnite, the hit battle royale game by Epic Games.

The data and statistics by Amazon Slots, however, only estimated the earnings from Twitch and did not account for other sources of income, such as sponsorships and revenues from other streaming platforms. Therefore, the actual earnings of Ninja and other streamers could be much higher than the reported figures.

A deep dive into Ninja's wallet

A look at Ninja’s Twitch channel statistics in 2023, as he reportedly made $500,000 per month on the platform As of January 12, 2024, Ninja had a massive following of 19,002,091 on Twitch, making him the 80th-most-popular English-speaking streamer on the platform. He also had 6,847 active subscribers on his channel.

Ninja’s channel saw a huge surge in viewership and subscriptions in the last three months of 2023, when Epic Games launched the Fortnite OG update.

According to TwitchTracker, these were his subscription numbers for those months:

October 2023 - 3,484

November 2023 - 25,672

December 2023 - 14,939

On November 16, 2023, Ninja accidentally showed his Twitch dashboard during a livestream. It showed that he earned $142,177 from October 17, 2023, to November 15, 2023, with 23,828 active subscriptions.

Ninja realized his mistake and said, “Ah! You got a little sneak-peak of the… TTV (Twitch.tv) earnings this month, guys! Just pull that up real quick. I did just leak my dashboard (the streamer bursts out laughing).”

Ninja is not exclusive to Twitch and streams on various other platforms, such as YouTube, Kick, Facebook Gaming, TikTok Live, and Elon Musk’s X.