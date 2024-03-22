Fortnite leak suggests change coming to Creative mode in 2024. Here's what to expect

A leaked information rolled out a much-expected alteration in the Fortnite v2 system. However, it reveals the possibility of having a customizable UI that can cater to the players’ needs in sandbox. Fortnite leaks hint at game-changing customizable UI feature for Creative Mode(Epic Games)

Whereas Fortnite's Battle Royale mode has been greatly ingrained in the general consciousness since its creation in 2017, the Creative mode has gained its own tailored fanbase over time.

In its years, Fortnite has developed itself from a plain sack of potatoes into multifaceted phenomena, with whom we have seen great collaborations like the recent LEGO and diverse modes like ours. However, there are several mods conveyed by Minecraft which are creative mode that allows the passionate players to develop different games and islands that other players can explore. Although Creative mode is the most popular, the players are now mired in challenges, with the excitement exceeding that of the leak regarding customizable UI design, which is expected to make the building process simpler.

Customizable UI on the horizon

Notorious X (formerly Twitter) leaker, Shiina posted on Twitter, anticipating the start of adding customizable UI to Creative mode. With this feature's introduction, players can have their own customizable Equip Slot for accessories, shields and so on.

This privilege can help them put their creativity into practice more profoundly. With the creative mode already posing a high level of worth for the community within Fortnite, this upgrade can be a means to enable more players to take advantage of an improved in-game building experience.

And even with the leak not giving specific dates or time for when this will happen, the impending of these coming features suggests that there is good news for the Creative players. The latest versions of the Creative mode in Fortnite have confirmed that the developers are aiming to give more enjoyment and have declared that the new UI will be a very helpful part of this process. The ability to design intricate maps and games all by themselves will definitely ease the streamlining the building process and which is going to create more room for artisticness and experimentation among the players.

While an official release window for the update remains unspecified, the prospect of increased efficiency in building is sure to excite players eager for improvements.