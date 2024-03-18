Fortnite confirms Midas is set to return in Chapter 5 Season 2

Fortnite is bringing back one of its original characters to the online video game. Epic Games confirmed the news with a teaser poster featuring the iconic character, which was last seen in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 2. The poster was shared across various social media platforms along with the caption, “Midas returns.” So far, the teaser has garnered 4.7 million views on X, formerly Twitter. Fortnite has announced the return of Midas(X, formerly Twitter/ Fortnite)

When is Midas returning to Fortnite?

As shared on the platform by Shinna, a reliable source for Fortnite updates, Midas is scheduled to make a comeback on Tuesday, March 19. Given the current Greek Mythology theme in Chapter 5, Season 2, fans are eager to see how he fits into the scene. Previous leaks from the latest season suggest that Midas may have been imprisoned in the Underworld by Hades.

In the teaser, Midas can be seen holding a gun up in the air. Fans speculate that it could be a revamped version of his Drum Gun. His return is likely to bring a new Mythic drop. While the cost of his skin hasn't been revealed yet, it could be around 1,200 V-bucks, based on fans' theories on social media.

Midas was first introduced to the game in 2020 as part of the Golden Ghost set. His character model was unlocked upon reaching level 100 of the battle pass. Back then, it cost 950 V-bucks. Along with the default style, three other skin styles- Ghost, Shadow, and Golden Agent, were also available for players to unlock previously.

Fortnite fans excited for Midas' return

Shortly after the news of Midas' return was announced, fans began sharing their reactions on social media. One fan wrote, “Over 60,000 likes on this is insane...proof that the community genuinely adores our previous storyline characters. I can guarantee a tweet like this about the seven would do just as well, if not better.”

Another said, “The KING returns! Man this season just keeps getting better.” One more wrote, “THE GOAT OF FORTNITE RETURNS!!” Yet another said, “Midas is the sole reason why I started playing Fortnite, I cannot even put into words how happy this post made me.”