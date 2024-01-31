Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2: release date and what lies ahead for the multiplayer gameplay

Certain potential promises have been made to the multiplayer gaming sensation's followers for the upcoming Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2 arrival. The well-fed community, though currently engaged in the first season of the Epic Games multiplayer design, is counting on these hints and game leaks to come through. Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2 is expected to release in March, a few hours after the first season's conclusion.(Fortnite)

March is the anticipated month of the year for the worldwide enthusiasts fully engrossed in the Fortnite mania. Chapter 5's beginning stages already brought up some unforeseen switch-ups.

HT has launched it's new Cricket page. Click here to know more!

On top of that, with the video game developing company already having promised “new world-building, gameplay features, and more arriving in updates starting early 2024", gamers are over the moon already, while anticipating all the potential changes of the next season.

Watch the Fortnite Battle Royale Chapter 5 Launch Trailer:

Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2 release date

We still await the official announcement for the next instalment of Fortnite Chapter 5. Season 1 is still ongoing and the Battle Pass chapter will end on March 8 at 2 am ET. Therefore, given the few hours of wait and scheduled downtime, Season 2 is reportedly expected to drop later on March 8. Slight delays are also likely to interfere as usual for the seamless transition to be bridged between the seasons.

Also read: Pokemon Co to probe after Japanese developer launches allegedly similar game

Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2 updates and changes

One can always anticipate major advancements in the gameplay experience when Fortnite is concerned. For the upcoming season, the Battle Royale map will potentially be subjected to quite a few modifications. HypeX, a Fortnite leaker, has also hinted at some major shake-ups, literally.

Earthquake tremors are likely to impact the topography as newly introduced peaks and valleys will get stationed on the island.

A yacht locale is another point of focus for these transformations. User ShiinaBR spotted a multiplayer title update, resulting in a brand new file ‘MidasYacht’ emerging in the game's backend.

Other basic introductions include the new in-game skins. HypeX has hinted at another possible leak about rumored in-game collaborations with Avatar and Devil May Cry.

American video game designer Edmund Charles McMillen, known for the game Binding of Isaac, also teased being up for a Fortnite collaboration with Epic Games. Could this mean that his roguelike characters will also jump into action in the upcoming season?

Is Fortnite OG returning?

Unfortunately, the Fortnite community is holding on to mere dreams and hopes at the moment. Although Fortnite OG's return is yet to be affirmed, Saxs Persson at Epic Games has firmly suggested the possibility. If it all comes together, Fortnite OG could be a distinct feature disjoint from the Battle Royale mode.

Where to play Fortnite?

Available for free, the game is now on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch, PC, Mac and mobile.