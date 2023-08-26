Fortnite season 4 teases viral Instagram influencer, Khaby Lame as a battle pass skin, things you need to know more

Fortnite fans are eagerly waiting for the launch of Chapter 4 Season 4, which promises to bring a lot of new features and surprises. Khaby Lame as battle pass skin(Twitter/Fortnite)

One of the most unexpected and exciting reveals is the possible inclusion of Khaby Lame, the viral Instagram influencer, and the famous TikToker, as a Battle Pass Skin.

Fortnite has been teasing some of the new skins for the upcoming season, and one of them has caught the attention of many players.

On August 23, Fortnite posted a picture of a male character on Twitter, with a caption that said “He’s got a plan”.

The character was wearing a black suit and had his arms stretched out, pointing at something. This gesture is very iconic to the one that Khaby Lame uses in his viral videos, where he mocks people who overcomplicate simple tasks.

Many quickly recognized the resemblance and replied with pictures and memes of Khaby Lame.

The speculation was further fueled by a video that Khaby Lame uploaded on the same day.

In the video, he received a big box from Fortnite, which contained another box inside it. He then read a note that said “We have a plan for you” and put it in his pocket. He opened the final box and looked at its contents with a smile and a wink, implying that he was involved in some way with Fortnite.

It is not clear yet whether Khaby will be just a cosmetic skin or have a bigger role in the new season.

Epic Games has not confirmed or denied anything about his identity or involvement. But, fans are excited to see him in the game and hope that they can use his signature move to taunt their enemies.

The new season of Fortnite will also feature a heist-themed storyline, which was hinted at in Chapter 4 Season 1.

Probable battle pass items for Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4(YouTube)

The plot revolves around a group of thieves who are trying to steal from a vampire named Kado Thorne. The heist team is led by Nolan Chance, who is the first skin that players can unlock in the Battle Pass. The other skins include a female character, a new version of Fishstick, and a character called the Diamond Dealer, who wears a black-and-white suit. The final skin is Kado Thorne himself, who is the main antagonist of the season.

Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4 will be released soon, and players can expect to enjoy a lot of new content and challenges.

The addition of Khaby as a Battle Pass Skin is one of the most unexpected and hilarious surprises that Fortnite has ever pulled off. Fans can’t wait to see him in action and use his iconic gesture to express themselves in the game.