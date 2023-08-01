Fortnite X Jujutsu Kaisen collab confirmed: Prepare for epic anime battle!

Fortnite fans, get ready for another epic crossover! In a teaser trailer released by Epic Games, it was officially confirmed that characters from the popular anime series Jujutsu Kaisen will soon be joining the battle royale game. A still of Jujutsu Kaisen's protagonist Yuji Itadori from the anime's opening sequence.(MAPPA)

The trailer gave us a sneak peek at the four characters who will be part of the Jujutsu Kaisen collection. Gojo, Megumi, Yuji, and Nobara were all showcased, donning their familiar attire, but with Fortnite's unique and softened art style. While we haven't seen the back blings, pickaxes, and other cosmetics that come with the skins, we can expect them to be just as awesome!

For those eager to grab these exciting new skins, the wait won't be long. Epic Games has announced that the first of the Jujutsu Kaisen cosmetics will be available alongside the release of the v25.30 update. So, mark your calendars and prepare to show off your favorite Jujutsu Kaisen characters on the battlefield!

Leaked information had already hinted at the possibility of a Jujutsu Kaisen crossover. The online Fortnite community was abuzz with speculation when leaks suggested a big anime collaboration was in the works. A Fortnite insider then came forward, confirming that the collab would indeed be with Jujutsu Kaisen. Now, with the official trailer out, all the rumors have been confirmed, and fans can rejoice!

This new collaboration adds to Fortnite's growing list of crossovers. Just recently, fans were treated to a surprise Futurama crossover, celebrating the show's revival and new season release. And let's not forget the Terminator collection, which now includes Arnold Schwarzenegger's iconic T-800 skin.

The Fortnite x Jujutsu Kaisen crossover is undoubtedly an exciting addition to the game's ever-expanding universe. As we await the full reveal of the Jujutsu Kaisen collection, players can expect a thrilling and action-packed experience with their favorite characters from the anime series.