Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2: Servers back online after ‘unexpected issue’ but many can't login, here's why

Fortnite Chapter 5: Season 2 has finally kicked off after a lengthy downtime, causing much stress among gamers. Despite the servers being online after almost a 19-hour delay, many users are unable to log in. It is not unusual for gamers to face problems accessing the game after a new season update. Due to the excessive hype and anticipation around the latest season, there is an influx of users. This has caused lengthy queue times, leaving many unable to log in. Fortnite Chapter 5: Season 2 is back again after a lengthy downtime, but many users are unable to play due to login queues (Fortnite)

Why is there a lengthy queue on Fortnite?

Ahead of the season release, Fortnite took its servers offline on Friday for necessary maintenance. However, due to some last-minute issue, the game was delayed by an additional eight hours. As the delay wreaked havoc on social media, with fans complaining about additional wait time, Fortnite issued an apology X, formerly Twitter.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

“Hey everyone, we encountered an unexpected issue during our maintenance and we need to extend downtime at least 8 additional hours. We apologize for making everyone wait longer than usual to drop into Chapter 5 Season 2 of Battle Royale. The team is working through this as quickly as possible, and we’ll provide another update when we have more info,” the statement by Fortnite Status on the platform reads.

Once the servers were up and running again, many users were left unable to access the Greek mythology-themed game due to log-in queues. Following this, Fortnite provided an update on X, saying, “Queue times may continue to fluctuate in length over the next several hours while we are working to resolve an issue.”

Is there a way to bypass the login queue?

While no resolution has been provided by Fortnite to users facing difficulty in playing Chapter 5: Season 2, sometimes it is possible to bypass the login queue. Those facing lengthy queue times can restart the game by closing the application and opening it again. Though this method may or may not reduce the wait time, it is still worth a shot!