Reach out to DEO office on social media: Ludhiana DEO asks voters

Gearing up to conduct smooth polls in the district, district election officer-cum-deputy commissioner Sakshi Sawhney on Saturday said that Ludhiana voters could now give their complaints and suggestions to the election office on her official social media accounts. District election officer-cum-deputy commissioner Sakshi Sawhney during a meeting in Ludhiana on Sunday. (HT Photo)

She said the people can reach out on social networking sites, including @DeoLDH, (X), @deoludhiana (Instagram) and district election office, Ludhiana (Facebook).

A dedicated team administering the handles will report important complaints/suggestions to her office. Important complaints will be forwarded to the concerned authorities and a proper mechanism will be evolved to address these issues promptly.

The DEO said that it was a better conversation medium widely used nowadays and this mode will be effectively used to reach maximum voters.

Sawhney also urged voters to ensure maximum participation during the Lok Sabha polls scheduled to be held in Punjab on June 1.

Take permission for political ads on electronic & social media

District election officer (DEO) Sawhney on Sunday asked the political parties to seek permission to run advertisements on electronic and social media, including Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and other electronic media platforms.

Sawhney said that only pre-certified advertisements would be allowed to be flashed on social media platforms. She said that all the expenditure on these advertisements would be added to the election expenditure account.

Similarly, all the pamphlets, posters and handbills etc. must carry the name of the publisher, printer besides the number of printed copies and a declaration of the publisher must be submitted with all the information regarding this publication.

Further, the political hoardings/banners/posters on private buildings would need consent from the owners of private properties, she said, adding such lists must be submitted to her office.

Sawhney said that political parties must avoid any such campaign which incites hatred and no religious place should be used for campaigning.

DEO forms committees to decide cases of licence holders’ weapons

Sawhney also formed screening committees to ensure that the general elections in Ludhiana district are conducted freely, fairly and peacefully.

These committees will oversee the smooth submission of firearms owned by licence holders at the police stations under their jurisdiction.

For the Ludhiana Commissionerate police area, the screening committee will be headed by the joint commissioner of police and additional deputy commissioner (G). They will review the cases of firearms from licence holders in Ludhiana South, Ludhiana West, Ludhiana Central, Ludhiana North, Ludhiana East, Atam Nagar, Sahnewal and Gill constituencies.

Similarly, for Khanna, the committee will be headed by the senior superintendent of police (Khanna) and additional deputy commissioner (Khanna). They will decide the cases related to firearms belonging to licence holders in Khanna, Samrala and Payal constituencies.

For licence holders’ firearms in Dakha, Jagraon and Raikot assembly segments, the screening committee will be headed by the senior superintendent of police (Ludhiana rural) and additional deputy commissioner (Jagraon).