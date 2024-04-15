Kai Cenat threatens to sue OnlyFans model who leaked his private photos and messages

Kai Cenat has found himself in the middle of controversy surrounding an OnlyFans model who allegedly doxxed him. After his private messages and photos were leaked online, the popular Twitch streamer addressed the situation, hinting at a possible legal action. Kai Cenat says he will see the OnlyFans model who leaked his private photos 'in court'

In a recent live stream, the 22-year-old internet personality called out the model for claiming he had sex with her in exchange for money. The controversy began after she allegedly shared photos of herself in bed with Cenat and a screenshot of his $5,000 payment to her.

Unlock exclusive access to the story of India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now!

Kai Cenat tells OnlyFans model ‘I'll see you in court’

As his compromising photos and phone number started making rounds on social media, Kai Cenat addressed the situation, saying, “There is some dumb s**t, clout chasing weird a** s**t going on right now, bro. But it's alright though, it's alright chat. I'll see you in court.” He went on to say that he “can explain” the matter and revealed that the photos in question date back to 2023.

During a live stream on April 15, the famed streamer played an audio recording, where he was heard telling the woman, “You took a picture of me without my consent, naked, revenge porn. That's revenge porn.” Kai Cenat added, “I know, but you'll get in trouble. It's coming from you. You're the source! Text messages, you have admitted. You have admitted! Yeah, bro. It makes no sense.”

He further dismissed the allegations that he paid her $5,000 by showing his Apple Pay history and said, “You forgot, I'm ten steps ahead. Let me cook. First things first. This is my phone. Here we go. Screen record, as you guys can see. Thank you, Apple, for the Wallet. Let's go to the transactions of 2023. Let's go to, let me see, October for me, please. Okay, as you can see, it's for my good friends.”