Real Housewives of New York City star Leah McSweeney gets candid about OnlyFans

Leah McSweeney gave her honest opinion about creating content on OnlyFans. The American TV personality couldn't stop raving about the adult website during her recent appearance on the Sofia with an F podcast. The 41-year-old star confessed that she earned more from the adult website than The Real Housewives of New York City in just one week. RHONY star Leah McSweeney gets candid about OnlyFans(Leah McSweeney/ Instagram)

RHONY star gives honest opinion on OnlyFans

The former Bravolebrity told podcast host Sofia Franklyn on Thursday's episode, “I’m making a s–t ton of money, which is awesome.” McSweeney, who founded the women's streetwear brand Married to the Mob in 2004, admitted that her content on OnlyFans is indeed “sexy.” However, she added that it is “also funny.”

McSweeney admitted that she wonders why she didn't start an OnlyFans account “sooner,” saying, “One week is more than one season [of RHONY].” She continued, “I f**king love OnlyFans. This is great. This is a wonderful platform where people aren’t censored. They don’t have ads in their face constantly.”

“They don’t have negative algorithms pushing bulls**t. I feel supported. I’m making money. I get to express myself. It’s fun. I love it. I’m being creative on it. It’s dope,” McSweeney added.

While McSweeney is content with the hefty paycheck from OnlyFans now, she once was apprehensive about it. She noted that back in October 2023, she had some “hesitations” when she first joined the platform. Recalling her mindset at the time, the Real Housewives Ultimate Girls' Trip star said, “What are people gonna say?”

She also noted how comfortable she is now, even while dealing with unwanted engagement on her content. Talking about haters and their due rumours, McSweeney said, “People thought my bootyh**e was on it, and it wasn’t. People thought.. they’re like, ‘Leah’s selling pictures of her butth**e for $5.’ I laughed at that so hard, though, because it’s not true.”