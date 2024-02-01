Florida mom barred from dropping children off at school due to 'OnlyFans' ad on car

A woman in Central Florida has been barred from driving her kids to a private Christian school because her car bore an advertisement for her "OnlyFans" account, NY POST reported. According to Michelle Cline, 35, some parents want her family to be banned completely from Liberty Christian Preparatory School in Tavares.(X/@middlemanmediaa)

Her children must cross a parking lot and a dangerous road in order to get to the school since the school has ordered her to park her car across the street. The school, however, has stated that the prohibition would be revoked if she takes down the adult content website's advertisement from her car.

“I don’t think it’s right,” she told The Post. “People are going to be offended by all sorts of things, different bumper stickers, whatever. But at the end of the day, this is something that supports my family.”

Cline promotes her pornographic content under the name Piper Fawn. She has a sizable decal, advertising her OnlyFans account that extends over the rear window of her car.

"My husband and I had this, you know, little wild, you know, behind-closed-doors lifestyle that we’ve now decided to share,” she told WHSV.

Parents lodge complaint against Cline

Some parents at Liberty Christian Prep don't want their kids to come across such ads.

“That’s a distraction to my children,” said fellow parent Lexy Thomas, adding that administrators at the school have declined to respond to many concerns against the decal.

“And no matter how poorly or how good I parent, porn is there, and that’s kind of the first thing they’re seeing when they’re going into a place that should be educating them.”

“It’s not just a tiny little emblem on the back of a car, it is taking up the entire windshield,” she added.

Meanwhile, Cline stated that she hopes the school will at least assign a person to assist her children in securely crossing the street. She stressed the school-goers are not in close proximity to her studio, where she records her videos.

“I think we are teaching them a good lesson,” she said. “Not to stop doing something just because people are offended. I’m teaching them to stand up for themselves.”

However, the school has not issued any statement on the matter.