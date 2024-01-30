Incredible moment Florida K-9 locates missing 11-year-old girl: Watch

A video shows a Florida K-9 locating a missing and endangered 11-year-old girl on Friday, January 26. Law enforcement said the girl was found in a park bathroom. The K-9 alerted officials to a locked bathroom door at a park (@HCSOSheriff/X)

At around 8 pm, Hillsborough County Sheriff’s deputy Sarah Ernstes and K-9 Mary Lu responded to the 16000 block of Carlton Lake Drive. The two went on to track the girl in a neighbour’s house, where they were told that residents had given the child a ride to an apartment complex in Wimauma, which was nearby.

Sharing the video on X, the sheriff’s office wrote, “Our units headed to that location, where K9 Mary Lu, a bloodhound, was able to alert our deputies to a locked bathroom door at a park in the area. Our deputies located the missing girl inside the locked bathroom and were able to successfully talk her into unlocking the door, where she was found safe and without injury.”

"Our teamHCSO K9 Unit has once again proven its invaluable role in our community," said Sheriff Chad Chronister. “With their exceptional skills, they successfully located and brought home a missing 11-year-old girl, reuniting her safely with her family. I couldn't be prouder of our team's commitment to service and determination to protect and serve.”

‘Way to go Mary Lu’

Many commented on the video, with one saying, “That was so heartwarming and for once had a happy ending. Mary Lu was so awesome! Hats off to Deputy Sarah Ernstes and Sheriff Chad Chronister too.” “This is so wholesome and sweet,” one user wrote, while another said, “Way to go Mary Lu”.

“Deputy Ernst and Deputy MaryLu are heroes! Thank God for our dedicated officers and K-9s!” one user said, while another wrote, “Great job officers!” “K9's are amazing! Gotta love a pup with a good sniffer!” one user said.