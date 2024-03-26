Andrew Huberman: 10 revelations on podcaster's 'darker side' in explosive report
Mar 27, 2024 12:10 AM IST
Andrew Huberman's podcast is one of the most popular podcasts on Spotify. He is now accused of manipulation, infidelity and of having extreme anger issues.
Andrew Huberman, one of the world's most popular podcasters and a Stanford University neuroscientist, is making headlines over an explosive New York Magazine report on his private life, with his former girlfriends and friends revealing his "darker side", as termed by the publication. He is accused of manipulative behaviour, infidelity and of having anger issues. The influencer's office has denied most of these allegations.
With over 6.1 followers on Instagram, Huberman is best known for his widely listened-to podcast, Huberman Lab.
Here are 10 key details revealed in the explosive New York Magazine report:
- Huberman is accused of dating five women simultaneously, all of whom connected on a group chat, according to the New York Magazine report.
- One of his former girlfriends, who did not wish to be identified, alleged that when they fought, Huberman used to pick on her past choices, including her past relationships and her two children she had with another man. “I experienced his rage as two to three days of yelling in a row,” the woman, identified only as Sarah, told New York Magazine. “When he was in this state, he would go on until 11 or 12 at night and sometimes start again at two or three in the morning.” Huberman did not turn up for a Thanksgiving dinner with her parents in 2021.
- Sarah and Andrew Huberman started dating in February 2018 and ended their relationship in December last year. In June 2022, she moved in with him in Malibu following which she claims she began to see more of Huberman's anger flare-ups. She alleged that he told her that being with her was like “bobbing for apples in feces" and that her decision to have a second child from a previous relationship was a "bad choice". Huberman's office has denied the woman's allegations.
- During her relationship with Huberman, Sarah tested positive for HPV Human papillomavirus), a common sexually transmitted infection. When she confronted Huberman about it, he allegedly claimed that one could get HPV from many things, according to the report. His office told the publication that Huberman has never tested positive for HPV.
- Sarah said that during the time they were trying to have a baby together through in-vitro fertilisation (IVF), she had checked his text messages, of which she saw his chats with another woman, on the same day he had given her injections as part of IVF. This was when the couple was on a camping trip. Huberman reportedly apologised after he was caught.
- New York Magazine also spoke with the other woman, Eve, who too was allegedly made to believe that Huberman was in an exclusive relationship with her.
- Sarah said she caught Huberman with another woman on the couch at his house, shortly before she ended the relationship, the New York Magazine report says.
- Scott Carney, a Colorado-based investigative journalist and anthropologist, has revealed how his ties with Huberman evolved, after the latter contacted him and invited him to go camping with him in 2018. When Carney turned up at his home in Oakland, fully prepared with camping gear, the two did not end up going camping as Huberman apparently left the place for some other task, leaving Carney with his dog at home for one-and-a-half days. They went on a few short hikes instead.
- In 2020, Carney had shared with Huberman content from his then upcoming book which mentioned the neuroscientist. When Huberman did not respond for months, Carney wrote to him saying that he would go ahead with the parts about him assuming that he did not have any objections. Huberman then allegedly called Carney and screamed at him, threatening to sue him, the author said.
- The same year, Carney accepted Huberman's invitation to go swimming with sharks in Mexico. The journalist paid for an expensive diving course for a month to prepare for the adventure. However, a day before they were to leave, Huberman cancelled the entire diving plan.
