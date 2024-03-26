Andrew Huberman: 10 revelations on podcaster's 'darker side' in explosive report

Andrew Huberman, one of the world's most popular podcasters and a Stanford University neuroscientist, is making headlines over an explosive New York Magazine report on his private life, with his former girlfriends and friends revealing his "darker side", as termed by the publication. He is accused of manipulative behaviour, infidelity and of having anger issues. The influencer's office has denied most of these allegations.

Andrew Huberman has over 6.1 million followers on Instagram. (www.hubermanlab.com)