This 52 year old Sopranos actor paid off her house after just 5 minutes on OnlyFans: ‘It saved my life’

"OnlyFans saved my life," says 52-year-old Sopranos actor Drea de Matteo. She is the latest celebrity to join the controversial site and says she was able to pay off the mortgage on her home with just five minutes on the site. (Also read: Florida mom barred from dropping children off at school due to 'OnlyFans' ad on car) Drea de Matteo is known for her work in hit series Sopranos.

She told Daily Mail that she had just $10 in her bank account, when she decided to join the site. She said her refusal to get vaccinated for Covid-19 left her out of work and she had run out of money to care for a parent with dementia.

Five minutes is all it took

"It saved us. OnlyFans saved my life, 100 percent. I can't believe I'm saying that, but it really did save us," she said, adding, "Anybody that wants to condemn me and put me down, go for it. I just hope you never find yourself in the position I was in to take care of two little kids."

"They put me into foreclosure and my house had flooded, so I was trying to sell the house quickly ... before they took it," she added. “At the same time, I lost my mom, and my other mom, who has dementia, had run out of money for her caregiver. I didn't know which way was up.”

She said that sharing steamy photos of herself was an idea that took some getting used to but she appreciates the financial power it gave her. “I kept putting more pictures up. I was like, holy sh-t. In five minutes, I was able to pay back [the real estate company] who kept the sale of my house,” Drea de Matteo said.

About Drea de Matteo

Drea de Matteo gained widespread recognition and acclaim for her portrayal of Adriana La Cerva on the HBO series The Sopranos, a role that earned her an Emmy Award for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series in 2004. Her character, Adriana, was a significant and memorable part of the series, known for her complex relationship with the mob and tragic storyline.

What is Only Fans

OnlyFans is a content subscription service that allows creators to earn money from users who subscribe to their content. OnlyFans has gained popularity for its adult content, with many sex workers, pornographic actors, and models using the platform to sell access to their content. However, it also hosts a wide range of other content creators, including fitness trainers, musicians, artists, and cooks, who offer exclusive content not available on other social media platforms. The platform provides a way for creators to monetize their content directly from their fans, offering a paywall that helps protect their content while generating revenue through subscriptions, tips, and pay-per-view features.