‘The Sopranos’ star Drea de Matteo becomes latest celebrity to launch OnlyFans account

‘The Sopranos’ star Drea de Matteo became the latest celebrity to launch an account on OnlyFans, joining celebrities like Denise Richards and Carmen Electra. Drea is reportedly charging her viewers uncensored exclusive content of herself. Drea de Matteo became the latest celebrity to launch an account on OnlyFans (dreadematteo/Instagram)

"ONLY FANS IS LIVE NOW," the actress, 51, wrote on her Instagram story on Sunday, August 27. She also shared a link to her OnlyFans page. Drea is seen donning a star-printed blue bikini on her OnlyFans profile banner. Her profile photo is an NSFW picture of herself, wearing only cowboy boots, and posing on a mattress. Her OnyFans bio reads, “THE SOPORNOS”.

Drea joins OnlyFans after several other stars, including Cardi B, Bella Thorne, Amber Rose, Tyga and Chris Brown.

Drea appeared on ‘The Sopranos’ for the first five seasons. She was a series regular. Drea won an Emmy for supporting actress in a drama series for her portrayal of La Cerva back in 2004.

Why did Drea De Matteo leave ‘The Sopranos’?

Drea did not essentially leave ‘The Sopranos,’ but her character, Adriana La Cerva, ultimately died. It is said that Drea had mixed feelings when she learned her character would die, as she had committed years to the show. By the end of season 5, Adriana was dead.

"David [Chase] pulled me over on a curb…I mean, the story is he usually brings everyone into their office for a sit-down and then he takes them to dinner. This did not happen for me," Drea said during an earlier interview with Deadline. “He told me while I was shooting the scene where I was in the neck brace. I sat on a curb with him. He said, 'We’re going to shoot this two ways, and we don’t know if…' See, I had gone to him and asked…because I knew the road was leading towards that, once they had me dealing with the FBI…am I going to be here next season?”

She added, “Because I wanted to direct a film. That was the biggest thing on my agenda at that time. I really wanted to make a movie; I had gone to film school. I wasn’t really an actor. So I don’t know if he was pissed that I asked because, you know, David is a funny guy when it came to whether or not he thought you were taking advantage of your position there or if whether or not you wanted to be there. There was always, like, a thing around that. Everybody was disposable."