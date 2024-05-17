Thousands watch Kai Cenat sleep on Twitch, video is overtaking major esports events to top the charts

Twitch's most loved streamer, Kai Cenat's, decision to leave his camera on while sleeping during the downtime for his Elden Ring stream has now become one of the most viewed video on the platform. The boring act of sleep is being watched by thousands of viewers. Kai Cenat is leaving his camera on while sleeping during the downtime for his Elden Ring.(Twitch )

So what's the catch?

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

A week ago, Cenat announced his ambitious livestream challenge: conquering the notoriously difficult video game, Elden Ring, within 100 hours, without pausing the stream for any reason. This means sleeping on stream if necessary. As the clock ticks past the 100-hour mark, Cenat finds himself far from completing the game. Currently at around 113-hour mark, he's caught in a moment of rest, napping while the stream continues.

Cenat's Elden Ring streams have reintroduced the game to the mainstream in a big way with a number of other streamers, including RDC World, attempting it for the first time after seeing him.

As a result, Cenat has had to learn when to stop and rest; nonetheless, he has not turned off his broadcast to do so. He's been sleeping on camera, and while his viewership is down from his usual 100k or more while he's up, he still draws a large number of people.

Also Read: Kanye West is feuding with Twitch streamer Kai Cenat, but why? Online DM battle explained

Kai Cenat's stream has surpassed major esport event

Kai is now the most streamed Twitch streamer, including ongoing esports events and competitions, making him the king of Twitch even while he sleeps.

Although major esports events such as MSI 2024 have surpassed Kai Cenat's stream at times in recent days, he remained the most-viewed Twitch streamer for hours while sleeping.

With more people watching his sleep stream than fully-funded broadcasts and productions with support personnel, he surpasses esports events taking place in both DOTA 2 and Rainbow 6 Siege. And that audience is sure to double when he awakens eventually and begins taking on the toughest bosses in the game once more.

The highly regarded game has been given a second lease on life by Kai Cenat's playthrough of Elden Ring, and this is just before the release of the Shadow of the Erdtree expansion. If he wants to finish the base game and earn the DLC, he still needs to defeat a couple really challenging bosses.