Joe Biden gets trolled for faux pas in a deleted X post, ‘even his interns have cognitive issues’

US President Joe Biden is currently battling a challenging period following what has been described as one of the most difficult nights of his political career during the recent presidential debate against former President Donald Trump. The debate raised serious questions about Biden's ability to seek re-election at the age of 81, with critics pointing to his frequent gaffes as a sign of his declining capabilities. Joe Biden' staff faces embarrassment for an error in an X post which was later deleted.(AFP)

Amidst Biden and the Democrats' assertion to dig in their heels and affirm his position as a suitable presidential nominee, the US President found himself in another uncomfortable situation.

President Biden’s official White House X account wrongly commented on a post on Tuesday afternoon and was forced to delete it soon after.

POTUS was trying to comment on a Louisiana federal judge issuing a preliminary injunction on the White House’s ban on new liquefied natural gas exports. However, instead of calling it a federal court ruling the post called it a “Supreme Court ruling”.

"Yesterday's Supreme Court ruling on our pause on Liquified Natural Gas exports is incredibly disappointing. I'll continue doing everything I can to protect our environment and our communities, while ensuring America’s energy security," the post read.

In normal circumstances such an error would have been ignored but in today's scrutiny of social media hawks it became a big deal.

President Biden's X account appeared to have deleted a post confusing the federal court with the Supreme Court. (X screenshot)

"Good lord even the X account has dementia," claimed a social media user. “Wow even his interns have cognitive issues,” asserted another.

In the aftermath of the debate, Biden's supporters have rallied to his defense, emphasizing his experience and track record. They argue that his long career in public service and his accomplishments as President demonstrate his continued fitness for office. However, the President's opponents are seizing the opportunity to amplify concerns about his age and mental acuity, suggesting that it's time for a new generation of leadership.