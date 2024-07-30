Deadpool and Wolverine: Meet the guy who performed Bye Bye Bye choreography, and no it's not Ryan Reynolds

{Warning! This article contains mild spoilers for Deadpool and Wolverine} Meet Nick Pauley who performed the Bye Bye Bye choreography in the opening credits of Deadpool and Wolverine.(@nickfpauley/Instagram, @@VancityReynolds/X)

Deadpool and Wolverine is on a success streak as it claimed historic landmarks at the global box office followed by its remarkable opening as the highest-grossing R-rated movie. Such success is bound to be achieved when the opening credits scene of a film goes viral. As the video of Deadpool dancing to NSYNC’s Bye Bye Bye went viral on the Internet, Ryan Reynolds introduced the fans to Dancepool.

While many thought it was Ryan dancing in the opening credits, the choreography was performed by Nick Pauley. The choreographer shared the news on his Instagram account soon after the release of the film.

Also Read: Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds recreate sad Wolverine meme as they celebrate Deadpool and Wolverine's success

It's not Ryan dancing to NSYNC’s hit

The opening credits of the latest installation in the Deadpool franchise saw Ryan’s character Deadpool replication the iconic moves of NSYNC’s Bye Bye Bye choreography from the official music video. During a recent press conference, the actor revealed that it was not him but choreographer Nick Pauley in that scene.

In a conversation with With Ashley and Company, he unveiled Dancepool’s mask, “He's doing a lot of the moves that have been established previously by *NSYNC. “If it looks like the person who's dancing doesn't have arthritis, that's him,” as reported by People Magazine. He humorously added, “There are the moments where, you know, there's a bit of a pop and lock,” discussing the moments when he steps into the Deadpool suit in front of the camera. “The pop really pops, like it cracks. And the lock will not unlock."

He appreciated Nick’s talents, “I will hang on to Nick Pauley's talent. I will hang my hat on his talent there and thank him for his contribution and services.”

The scene was a perfect mix of dance and combat as the Merc with the Mouth was seen fighting off the guys from the Time Variance Authority (TVA) as he desiccated Logan’s grave who died in the film Logan (2017). Deadpool used his adamantium bones to fight with soldiers from TVA while he continued to groove to Bye Bye Bye playing as the background score.

Also Read: California wildfires rage across US West, scorching more than 1,489 square km, thousands evacuated

Meet Dancepool aka Nick Pauley

According to the end credit roll of the film Deadpool and Wolverine, Nick Pauley is named Dancepool. Nick is a dancer-choreographer and content creator. He also appeared in music videos of singers like Katy Perry, and Doja Cat and was featured in the 2020 film– Prom. The creator took to Instagram to share the news of him performing as Dancepool in the movie and expressed gratitude towards the 47-year-old actor for this opportunity.

He shared a picture of himself dressed in Deadpool’s costume on his Instagram account and captioned it, “It’s true! I am Dancepool in the new “Deadpool and Wolverine”. This secret has been so hard to keep! I can’t believe I have the honour of being@vancityreynolds “dance” double for the opening scene of the entire movie!!! Like what?!? What is life?”

Nick also shared a behind-the-scenes video on his Instagram story of him performing the viral choreography and shared the struggles of dancing with the suit on. He wrote, “Seeing this clip makes me laugh because I can tell by the way I am dancing that I'm exhausted.” He explained it was difficult to hit the right moves while wearing the suit because of various technical issues with it. He continued, “Every few takes we'd have to take a break cuz the costume would get really hot, oxygen intake was low, and my feet would start feeling like cement. I can tell by my little jumps that I was ready to call 'cut'.