Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds recreate sad Wolverine meme as they celebrate Deadpool and Wolverine's success

Deadpool & Wolverine released in theatres last Friday and has broken several box-office records within a span of only three days. The movie brought in over ₹66.15 crore in India over the opening weekend, resulting in new records for the biggest weekend of all time for an R-rated movie. Additionally, it is also enjoying the biggest opening weekend of 2024, with over $438 million worth of tickets sold globally. Hugh Jackman recreates the sad Wolverine meme for Deadpool and Wolverine success.

Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman, and pretty much the entire cast have been basking in the glory of their new movie and have taken to social media to share gratitude towards the audience. So, of course, Marvel found a funny way to address that. (Also read: Deadpool & Wolverine box office collection day 3: Biggest R-rated opener in US with over $200 million)

Hugh Jackman recreates hilarious meme

Marvel Studios posted a picture of Hugh Jackman on X, in full Wolverine gear, reclining on a bed, staring at a picture, recreating the iconic sad Wolverine meme from an episode of the animated X-Men series that aired in 1993. In the series, a sulky Wolverine is staring at a picture of Cyclops and Jean Gray. In Marvel’s tweet version, the picture says “#1 movie in the world”, with the caption “Crushed it. #DeadpoolAndWolverine.” The meme was first used on Reddit in 2011, which replaced the picture of Cyclops and Jean Gray with one of Scarlet Johansson.

Deadpool Reynolds joins in

Ryan Reynolds, in typical Deadpool fashion, had to retort in response to Marvel’s tweet, and he did so in a clever way. He posted a picture of himself, in head-to-toe Deadpool gear, in the same pose as Jackman, lying in bed staring at a photo. Only this time, the photo was that of the latter recreating the meme. He captioned it as, “I miss Hugh already. #DeadpoolandWolverine” followed by a red and a yellow heart.

Marvel’s impeccable marketing for the movie, over the last few months explains fans’ excitement and its crazy, record-breaking box-office performance. Deadpool & Wolverine, safe to say, has been enjoying the number 1 spot in India and is facing no real competition from other Hindi releases.