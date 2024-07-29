 Deadpool & Wolverine box office collection day 3: Biggest R-rated opener in US with over $200 million | Hollywood - Hindustan Times
Deadpool & Wolverine box office collection day 3: Biggest R-rated opener in US with over $200 million

ByHT Entertainment Desk | Edited by Devansh Sharma
Jul 29, 2024 09:19 AM IST

Deadpool & Wolverine box office collection day 3: Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman's buddy superhero movie scores the biggest opening in the US this year.

Deadpool & Wolverine box office collection day 3: Shawn Levy's buddy Marvel movie, starring Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman, continues to break records at the box office, both domestic and global. As per Sacnilk, it has crossed 60 crore over the opening weekend at the domestic box office. (Also Read: Did Blake Lively reveal she plays Lady Deadpool? Internet is divided)

Deadpool & Wolverine box office collection day 3: The film makes history
Deadpool & Wolverine box office collection day 3: The film makes history

Domestic opening weekend

The film registered a negligible dip in its earnings at the Indian box office on Sunday. It collected 22.50 crore on Sunday, slightly lower than the 22.65 crore on Saturday. The film had opened at 21 crore on Friday. Thus its total opening weekend collection at the domestic box office stands at 66.15 crore.

US box office

Deadpool & Wolverine took in $205 million in US and Canadian ticket sales this weekend, the biggest domestic debut of this year. The movie also scored the best-ever opening for an R-rated picture, with more than twice the ticket sales of Warner Bros’s Joker during its first weekend. Joker went on to become the highest grossing R-rated film in history with more than $1 billion at the box office after its 2019 release.

Deadpool & Wolverine, which sees Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman reprise their roles as the foul-mouthed superhero and X-Men mutant respectively, is the third instalment in the Deadpool franchise. Disney acquired the film and television rights to the characters after its $71.3 billion acquisition of 21st Century Fox in 2019 and considers them some of the most important intellectual property that came with the deal, alongside Avatar.

The success of Deadpool & Wolverine energizes the Marvel Cinematic Universe, a roster of 34 interconnected films that together form the most successful movie franchise in Hollywood history with more than $30 billion at the box office. After overtaxing audiences with a high volume of pictures, the wider superhero genre has underperformed in recent years with releases including Marvel’s Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania and The Marvels, as well as DC’s The Flash and Shazam! Fury of the Gods all failing to recoup their production budgets.

Deadpool & Wolverine accelerates a turnaround at Disney’s film division, which hasn’t turned a profit since April 2022. Globally, the film sold $438 million worth of tickets. Before this, the biggest opening weekend of the year in the US and Canada was Inside Out 2. It’s grossed $1.46 billion at the box office since its June release.

 

 

Follow Us On