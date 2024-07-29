Deadpool & Wolverine box office collection day 3: Biggest R-rated opener in US with over $200 million

Deadpool & Wolverine box office collection day 3: Shawn Levy's buddy Marvel movie, starring Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman, continues to break records at the box office, both domestic and global. As per Sacnilk, it has crossed ₹60 crore over the opening weekend at the domestic box office. (Also Read: Did Blake Lively reveal she plays Lady Deadpool? Internet is divided) Deadpool & Wolverine box office collection day 3: The film makes history

Domestic opening weekend

The film registered a negligible dip in its earnings at the Indian box office on Sunday. It collected ₹22.50 crore on Sunday, slightly lower than the ₹22.65 crore on Saturday. The film had opened at ₹21 crore on Friday. Thus its total opening weekend collection at the domestic box office stands at ₹66.15 crore.

US box office

Deadpool & Wolverine took in $205 million in US and Canadian ticket sales this weekend, the biggest domestic debut of this year. The movie also scored the best-ever opening for an R-rated picture, with more than twice the ticket sales of Warner Bros’s Joker during its first weekend. Joker went on to become the highest grossing R-rated film in history with more than $1 billion at the box office after its 2019 release.

Deadpool & Wolverine, which sees Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman reprise their roles as the foul-mouthed superhero and X-Men mutant respectively, is the third instalment in the Deadpool franchise. Disney acquired the film and television rights to the characters after its $71.3 billion acquisition of 21st Century Fox in 2019 and considers them some of the most important intellectual property that came with the deal, alongside Avatar.

The success of Deadpool & Wolverine energizes the Marvel Cinematic Universe, a roster of 34 interconnected films that together form the most successful movie franchise in Hollywood history with more than $30 billion at the box office. After overtaxing audiences with a high volume of pictures, the wider superhero genre has underperformed in recent years with releases including Marvel’s Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania and The Marvels, as well as DC’s The Flash and Shazam! Fury of the Gods all failing to recoup their production budgets.

Deadpool & Wolverine accelerates a turnaround at Disney’s film division, which hasn’t turned a profit since April 2022. Globally, the film sold $438 million worth of tickets. Before this, the biggest opening weekend of the year in the US and Canada was Inside Out 2. It’s grossed $1.46 billion at the box office since its June release.