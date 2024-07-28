Did Blake Lively reveal she plays Lady Deadpool? Internet is divided

Blake Lively couldn't share her excitement at voicing Lady Deadpool in Shawn Levy's buddy superhero movie Deadpool & Wolverine. The actor shared a long post on Instagram about her journey with the character, only to have fans blame her for spoiling the movie. (Also Read: Is Taylor Swift playing Lady Deadpool in the Deadpool & Wolverine?) Blake Lively at the premiere of Deadpool & Wolverine

Blake on Lady Deadpool

Blake took to her Instagram handle on Saturday and shared pictures of her in red from the film premiere earlier this week. She shared pictures with her husband Ryan Reynolds, who plays Deadpool in the franchise, along with Shawn and Hugh Jackman's girlfriend Gigi Hadid from the event. She shared these along with a comic book sketch of Lady Deadpool carrying Deadpool in her arms.

Blake wrote along with the pictures, “In 2010 I was on Gossip Girl and about to film my first superhero movie, The Green Lantern with my kind Canadian costar @vancityreynolds He told me, our other costar, another superhero newby @taikawaititi and all of us about @deadpoolmovie for the first time. It was a “meta” superhero. Most of us didn’t know what exactly meta meant back then. Except Taika bc he’s always been more brilliant than the rest of us mortals. We understood in theory, but how it would come together for an audience was murky, for everyone but him. It wasn’t a real dream. The movie was never gonna happen.”

“Just before all this in 2010, @robliefeld drew an unmasked Lady Deadpool for the first time, go to the next slide for his words. @deadpoolmovie wasn’t real. And Rob had no idea I was working with @vancityreynolds,” Blake added. “The universe has such a magical sense of humor sometimes,” she said.

Fans scream spoiler

The internet, however, didn't take Blake's nostalgia too kindly and blamed her for spoiling the movie. An Instagram user commented, “Thanks for the spoiler Blake…” Another wrote, “Yikes. That’s a spoiler.” “EXCUSE ME GIRL YOU SPOILT THE MOVIE??,” read a third comment, while a fourth stated, “blake…baby…why couldn’t you have waited at least 24 hours.”

However, a section of the internet also defended her and said the casting was an evident choice. A user commented, “Once she wore that outfit I was convinced she was Lady Deadpool. It’s no surprise.” Another wrote, “For everyone saying it’s a spoiler, she’s been credited as Lady Deadpool on iMDB for DAYSSSS.. Also, if you don’t think that outfit was a hint (and a slay).” “Y'all, she didn't spoil the movie. They don't actually reveal who's under the Lady Deadpool mask,” read a third comment.