Is Taylor Swift playing Lady Deadpool in the Deadpool & Wolverine?

Deadpool & Wolverine promises to showcase several Deadpool variants from across the multiverse, but one character is creating a buzz online. No its not Dogpool or Headpool, it's Lady Deadpool aka Wanda Wilson. Who is Lady Deadpool?(Marvel)

Theories began circulating following a trailer released in June 2024. At the thirty-second mark, the clip showed a pair of legs in a suit strikingly similar to Deadpool’s, while the titular character, played by Ryan Reynolds, says in a voiceover, “I’m about to lose everything that I’ve ever cared about.”

The final trailer, released ahead of the film's premiere on July 26, 2024, added fuel to the fire. It featured a mysterious figure with blonde hair wearing a red and black suit identical to Deadpool's, intensifying rumours that this could be the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s introduction of Lady Deadpool.

Speculation about Blake Lively, Reynolds' wife, portraying Lady Deadpool gained traction after the leg reveal. With the subsequent unveiling of blonde hair in the final trailer, fans have even more reason to suspect that the Gossip Girl alum might be stepping into the role. But one fan theory reaching sky-high that the Lady Deadpool could be Taylor Swift.

Is Taylor Swift playing Lady Deadpool?

The pop star seems like the most obvious choice for a cameo in Deadpool & Wolverine, a rumour that has been circulating for some time. Swift is close friends with Reynolds and Blake, and she was spotted with Reynolds, Hugh Jackman, and director Shawn Levy at an NFL game in October 2023.

The excitement around Swift’s potential appearance was further stoked when a photo of her dressed as Deadpool resurfaced, revealing that Reynolds had lent her the suit for Halloween. This picture, combined with Reynolds’ admiration for the pop star, has led fans to believe that a cameo by Swift might indeed be on the horizon.

But an Entertainment Tonight report shuts all the rumours, citing Swift was too busy with her Eras Tour to shoot for Marvel.

Director Levy, however, left the fans in more mud. He told the Wrap, “That’s a double whammy. That’s Taylor-related. And it’s MCU-related. I’m no dummy. You’re going to have to wait and see.”