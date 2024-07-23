Deadpool & Wolverine first reactions range from ‘absolute blast’ to ‘mediocre at best’

Deadpool & Wolverine first reactions out: Shawn Levy's superhero threequel had its world premiere in New York City on Monday. First thoughts on the film by critics and guest audience started spilling on social media as soon as the premiere concluded. The film stars Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman reprising their roles of Deadpool and Wolverine respectively. (Also Read: Blake Lively kisses Ryan Reynolds in his Deadpool prosthetic, suggests her ‘millennial girl’ obsessions shaped the film) Deadpool & Wolverine first reactions out: Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds' buddy superhero movie gets largely positive reviews

The good

One X user wrote after watching the film, “Deadpool & Wolverine is as exciting as you’re expecting it to be. It manages to have the same tone as the previous films with super funny jokes and a story that will have you laughing and crying. Hugh Jackman delivers one of his best performances as Wolverine and the film is packed with great surprises that thankfully don’t affect the course of the story.”

Another posted, “Just watched Deadpool & Wolverine and it was Marvel's f***ing love letter to comics and the characters in it, from start to finish! HAD AN ABSOLUTE BLAST!!! Trust me, go in blind. DON'T SPOIL YOURSELF. The trailer gave us nothing (red and yellow hearts emojis).” “It goes without saying that Deadpool & Wolverine absolutely KILLS it! Ryan and Hugh brought their all into it, the R-rated action is still as gory as ever, and the cameos, when present, felt like they mostly fit well enough the story. Yep, BIGGER implications are coming! (eyes emojis),” said another.

“Deadpool & Wolverine lived up WAY beyond the HYPE!! It seamless jumps from a nostalgia cameo fueled ride to a genuine sweet and emotional tribute to the Fox era Marvel movies. It’s insane how much was hidden. Funniest MCU movie to date. Shawn Levy’s action also kicks ass,” read another post.

“Deadpool & Wolverine is a resounding win for the MCU. A total delight full of humor and heart, and LOTS of fun surprises. Hugh Jackman is incredible and incredibly gives yet another amazing performance as Wolverine. Be excited, the MCU is back,” stated another.

The bad

However, not all of the internet was impressed by what they saw. An X user even went as far as calling it 'one of the worst made movies of the year'. “It’s honestly so bad i was in disbelief,” wrote another, adding, “i love movies made for cameos with not plot and zero idea of where to place a camera.” A third user called it “an eyesore from beginning to end.” Another summed up, “Love it when a marvel movie drops to “MASTERPIECE” posts and then anybody not obsessed with the MCU’s success collectively agrees it’s mediocre at best.”

Deadpool & Wolverine hits cinemas this Friday on July 26.