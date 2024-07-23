Blake Lively kisses Ryan Reynolds in his Deadpool prosthetic, suggests her ‘millennial girl’ obsessions shaped the film

Blake Lively may not be Lady Deadpool, but she indeed has a part to play in Ryan Reynolds shaping his iconic superhero character. She explained how via a new video that she shared with a picture of her kissing Ryan from the sets of Deadpool & Wolverine. (Also Read – 'If it ain't Blake Lively, I don't want it': Lady Deadpool's glimpse in new Deadpool and Wolverine teaser excites fans) Blake Lively kisses Ryan Reynolds in his Deadpool prosthetic

Blake kisses Ryan

Blake and Ryan took to their Instagram handles on Monday and shared a joint post. The picture in the carousel was from the sets of the Deadpool threequel, where Ryan is seated, wearing his costume and the Deadpool prosthetic. Blake stands next to her, wearing a red tank top. They share a passionate kiss in the picture.

Blake is a ‘millennial girl’

A video by Blake was also a part of the carousel. Wearing a navy blue tank top in the picture and facing the camera, she says, “Tell me Deadpool is married to a millennial girl in real life without telling me.” The video then takes us across various Deadpool jokes across the franchise which have millennial pop culture references.

These include popstar Avril Lavigne, fantasy novel and film franchise Harry Potter, Pixar's Frozen, singer Celine Dion, boy band NSYNC, sitcom Sabrina the Teenage Witch, animated series My Little Pony, hairstyle Summer Balayage, writer Jady Blume, and even some millennial meta humour. Blake returns at the end of the video to say, “I have never felt more seen.”

Blake's caption for the post stated, “Brb I’m buying milky pens to write your name on my hand @vancityreynolds. My y2k girlies, I should be competitive bc @itendswithusmovie is coming out in 3 weeks BUT when your middle school obsessions, your feelings post baby, or about Nice men who use feminism as a tool, your love of the Wizard of Oz, Succession, Sandy & Danny, driving with Avril blasting, the way the choreography of a certain boy*band song got me, of Baz Luhrmann fireworks to punctuate a moment, even down to the fact that our hair color is determined by seasons and the French method by which it’s painted are all so seen… MY WORD… it’s hard not to encourage my ladies to spot all the ways we’ve influenced @deadpoolmovie I’ve never been more proud. And I’ve given birth 4 times. (laughing with tears, red heart, and yellow heart emojis).”

Ryan also reposted Blake's video on his Instagram Stories and wrote, “Find you a man who honors you like this boy.” Ryan will be next seen in Deadpool & Wolverine, slated to release in cinemas this Friday. Meanwhile, Blake will star in It Ends With Us.