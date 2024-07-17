'If it ain't Blake Lively, I don't want it': Lady Deadpool's glimpse in new Deadpool and Wolverine teaser excites fans

Deadpool and Wolverine release is less than 10 days away and the excitement finally seems to be building up. Despited a press tour circling the world, lead stars Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman have not been able to build a hype around the film quite like what one would have imagined from a Deadpool and Wolverine team-up. But looks like some girl power might just finally do the trick. A new teaser for Deadpool and Wolverine shows a major hint at the arrival of Lady Deadpool.

New teaser out

The film is trending on social media this morning after Disney dropped a new promo, offering a glimpse at ‘Lady Deadpool’. The new promo shows a bunch of variations of Deadpools landing during an action set piece. There is a cowboy Deadpool, a doggy Deadpool and most promisingly, a blonde woman as Lady Deadpool.

Watch it here:

Who could it be?

As soon as the teaser dropped, fans begun speculating about who could be playing the role. Most guessed (and hoped) that Ryan Reynolds' real life wife and actor Blake Lively has been roped in for the movie. “If it ain’t Blake, I don’t want it,” wrote one. "It's certain that Blake Lively is playing Lady Deadpool in #DeadpoolAndWolverine," said another fan.

A few even hoped it's Ryan's friend, superstar “TAYLOR SWIFT! I have no clue, just predicting.”

Someone else offered a cruel reality check. “It won't be Ladypool, it will be Deadpool himself dressed as a woman, no Ladypool, they will end up like.” A few are even hoping for it, “If it's not Blake Lively, I want it to be Ryan Reynolds in a wig.” True Deadpool fan indeed.

About Deadpool and Wolverine

The film, set to hit theatres on July 26, marks a significant return for Reynolds as Deadpool, a role he feared might not continue post-the Disney-Fox merger.

Joining Reynolds in the cast is Hugh Jackman, reprising his iconic role as Wolverine from the X-Men franchise. Additional cast members include Emma Corrin as Cassandra Nova and Matthew Macfadyen as Paradox, adding to the star-studded lineup of Deadpool & Wolverine.

Recently, Jackman and Reynolds reflected on their 17-year friendship, noting that the "secret sauce" to their bond is "genuinely rooting" for one another "all the time."

"I want you to win. It's the same way I feel about Blake," Reynolds said, mentioning his wife Blake Lively. "As I'm rooting for her, I know she's rooting for me, and it's why we're so connected." Deadpool & Wolverine hits theatres on July 26, reported People.