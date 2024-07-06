 Ryan Reynolds heaps praise on Ranveer Singh's physique: 'He makes Hugh Jackman look like a Crypt-Keeper' | Bollywood - Hindustan Times
Saturday, Jul 06, 2024
New Delhi oC
Ryan Reynolds heaps praise on Ranveer Singh's physique: 'He makes Hugh Jackman look like a Crypt-Keeper'

ByAnurag Bohra
Jul 06, 2024 07:48 PM IST

Ryan Reynolds recalled when Ranveer Singh did the voiceover for him in Hindi version of Deadpool 2. Ranveer turned 39-year-old on July 6.

Ranveer Singh is receiving love from his colleagues and fans across the globe on his 39th birthday. However, the actor is not only revered in the Indian film industry, but Hollywood as well. In a recent interview released by Marvel India, Ryan Reynolds was seen lauding Ranveer for his humour and even compared his physique with Wolverine star aka Hugh Jackman. (Also read: Akshay Kumar shares throwback video with 'powerhouse' Ranveer Singh on his birthday, both dance to Karan Aujla's Softly)

Ryan Reynolds compared Ranveer Singh's ripped physique to Hugh Jackman.

Ryan Reynolds lauds Ranveer Singh

When asked about which Bollywood actor he would like to work with, Ryan told, “I don't even know. Oh…Ranveer Singh is amazing. He has done the voice of Deadpool I think. He is very funny. But also ripped.” While turning to Hugh, Ryan pointed out, “You think you are in shape?” The Wolverine actor replied, “Really!” Ryan further said, “This guy makes you look like a ‘Crypt-Keeper’. He is amazing.”

 

For the unversed, Ranveer dubbed for the Hindi version of Deadpool 2. While sharing the Hindi trailer of the 2018 superhero action-thriller, the actor had tweeted, “Astonishing how effectively I’ve managed to out-crass my Canadian counterpart @VancityReynolds. Never realised how fulfilling & rewarding foul Hindi language can be!” Ryan quote tweeted his post and replied, “Well if I tried to curse in Hindi, pretty sure there would be an international incident.”

 

Indian actors who dubbed for MCU

Indian actors' association with Marvel is not new. Previously, Varun Dhawan voiced Captain America in Captain America: Civil War, Tiger Shroff did the voiceover for Peter Parker in Spider-Man: Homecoming while Rana Daggubati dubbed for the antagonist Thanos in the Telugu version of Avengers: Infinity War.

About Deadpool and Wolverine

Deadpool and Wolverine is the 34th film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). It is the sequel to Deadpool (2016) and Deadpool 2 (2018) as well as a spin off to Logan (2017). The movie is directed by Shawn Levy and also features Emma Corrin and Matthew Macfadyen in pivotal characters. Deadpool and Wolverine releases on July 26, worldwide.

News / Entertainment / Bollywood / Ryan Reynolds heaps praise on Ranveer Singh's physique: 'He makes Hugh Jackman look like a Crypt-Keeper'
