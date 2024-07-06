Akshay Kumar shares throwback video with 'powerhouse' Ranveer Singh on his birthday, both dance to Karan Aujla's Softly

Ranveer Singh is receiving love and best wishes from his fans and well-wishers on his 39th birthday. The actor, known for his terrific dance moves and versatility on-screen, also received a unique birthday post from his Sooryavanshi and Singham 2 co-star, Akshay Kumar. Akshay shared a groovy throwback video with Ranveer and praised his artistry and energetic persona. (Also read: Ranveer Singh calls Deepika Padukone’s purple saree look his birthday gift; fans say husbands should learn from him) Akshay Kumar penned a heartfelt birthday wish for Ranveer Singh.

Akshay Kumar wishes Ranveer Singh on his birthday

The Sarfira actor posted a video on his Instagram and Twitter accounts, showing him and Ranveer dancing to Karan Aujla's lively track Softly. In the video, they are seen dancing in sync. Akshay wore a black t-shirt and pink track pants, while Ranveer opted for a black vest, matching pants, shoes, and a cap.

Ranveer was also seen carrying a music system while performing the fun dance moves. Akshay captioned his post, “Happy Birthday @ranveersingh, you power house of a man! Hope your infectious energy always keeps you going places. Enjoy your day. Love & prayers (heart emoji).”

Ranveer Singh's acting career

Ranveer made his Bollywood debut with Band Baaja Baarat. He later starred in films such as Ladies vs Ricky Behl, Lootera, Goliyin Ki Rasleela - Ram Leela, Dil Dhadakne Do, Baajirao Mastani, Padmaavat and Simmba. He also starred in Gully Boy, 83, Cirkus and Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. Ranveer will be next seen in Rohit Shetty's action-thriller Singham Again featuring Ajay Devgn in the titular role. The movie also stars Akshay, Deepika Padukone, Kareena Kapoor, Tiger Shroff, Arjun Kapoor, Jackie Shroff and others in crucial characters.

Akshay Kumar's upcoming projects

Akshay will be next seen in Sudha Kongara's Sarfira, which is an official remake of Suriya starrer Tamil-drama Soorarai Pottru based on Simply Fly: A Deccan Odyssey. He also has a cameo in the Telugu fantasy-drama Kannappa. The actor is currently filming Jolly LLB 3 with Arshad Warsi.

Akshay's Sarfira releases on July 12.