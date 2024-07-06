Ranveer Singh calls Deepika Padukone’s purple saree look his birthday gift; fans say husbands should learn from him

Ranveer Singh, who celebrates his 39th birthday on Saturday, has reacted to wife Deepika Padukone’s latest Instagram post. Taking to Instagram on Friday evening, Deepika shared her look for the sangeet ceremony of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant. Before attending the function, Deepika posted pictures in which she also held her baby bump. (Also Read | Deepika Padukone says her baby ‘wanted to party’ as she heads to Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant's sangeet in a saree) Ranveer Singh reacted to Deepika Padukone's Instagram post.

Deepika shares look for Anant's sangeet

Deepika Padukone looked regal in a purple and silver saree. She elevated her look with a sleek bun and a choker necklace. In the photos, she gave different poses while looking at the camera.

Ranveer reacts to Deepika's post

Deepika captioned the post, "Just…coz its a Friday night & (baby emoji) wants to party!!! (Woman shrugging and grinning face with sweat emojis)." She also tagged Ranveer. Reacting to the post, Ranveer commented, “Hayyyye! (Smiling face with hearts and red heart emojis) my beautiful birthday gift! I love you (face blowing a kiss emoji).”

Fans praise Ranveer

A fan said, "@ranveersingh, such an amazing husband and now a father. Happy Birthday, most caring daddy-to-be." A comment read, "@ranveersingh, that's so cute. May this birthday fill your life with more blessings, baba." A person wrote, "All the husbands of the world can learn something as an example. How to make lovely comments on wife's photo... lucky Deepika mam."

About Deepika and Ranveer

Deepika and Ranveer announced their pregnancy in March this year and shared that they are expecting the birth of their baby in September. The duo tied the knot in 2018.

Deepika was recently seen in Nag Ashwin's Kalki 2898 AD. The sci-fi film also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Prabhas and Disha Patani among others. It released in theatres last month. Vijay Deverakonda, Dulquer Salmaan and Mrunal Thakur have cameos in the film. Ranveer, on the other hand, will be seen headlining Farhan Akhtar's Don 3 in the coming months.

Both of them will star in Rohit Shetty's upcoming project Singham Again. The film also features Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor, Tiger Shroff and Arjun Kapoor.