Deepika Padukone says her baby ‘wanted to party’ as she heads to Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant's sangeet in a saree

Mom-to-be Deepika Padukone is rocking one great look after another these days. On Friday, she headed to Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's sangeet at NMACC in Mumbai, wearing a beautiful saree. (Also read: Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor twin in black at Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant's sangeet; Ananya Panday sizzles in saree) Deepika Padukone rocks her baby bump in beautiful saree for Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant's sangeet.

Stunning Deepika

Deepika shared pictures of her look for the night on Instagram. It showed her in a purple saree with her big baby bump adding to the charm. She wore golden jewellery and tied her hair in a sleek bun.

Deepika and husband Ranveer Singh announced her pregnancy in March this year and shared that they are expecting the birth of their baby in September. They got married in 2018.

Deepika Padukone recently stole the spotlight at the pre-release event of Nag Ashwin's Kalki 2898 AD in Mumbai. Deepika graced the occasion in a stunning black dress, joined by co-stars Prabhas and Amitabh Bachchan, who also opted for black attire.

The event saw a gathering of Bollywood luminaries including Kamal Haasan, adding to the buzz surrounding the film's release. Deepika is now receiving praise for her performance in the movie, in which she plays an expectant mother.

The film has made more than ₹700 crore worldwide in a week.

Anant and Radhika's sangeet

The Ambani sangeet event was attended by Madhuri Dixit, Khushi Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Salman Khan, MS Dhoni, Aditya Roy Kapur, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor and many other celebs.

The much-awaited wedding of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant is set to take place on July 12 at the Jio World Convention Centre in Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC), Mumbai. Earlier, the wedding invitation went viral offering a glimpse into the preparations for the high-profile event. The wedding festivities are meticulously planned, adhering to traditional Hindu Vedic customs. The main ceremonies will commence on Friday, July 12, with the auspicious Shubh Vivah, or wedding function and according to sources, guests are encouraged to embrace the spirit of the occasion by dressing in traditional Indian attire.