Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor twin in black at Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant's sangeet; Ananya Panday sizzles in saree

Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, Ananya Panday, Madhuri Dixit were among the guests at the sangeet event for Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant ahead of their wedding. The sangeet is being held at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre in Mumbai. (Also read: Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant sangeet: Groom rocks a ponytail, bride shines in stunning lehenga) Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor and Ananya Panday at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's sangeet.

A starry night for Ambanis

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir wore matching black outfits and posed for paparazzi with her sister Shaheen and Alia and Ranbir's co-star from Sadak 2 and Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, Aditya Roy Kapur. Aditya's ex-girlfriend Ananya was also in attendance. She rocked the perfect revenge outfit, a shimmery silver saree.

Actor Sara Ali Khan struck a few runway poses in her golden outfit. Also wearing golden was actor Madhuri Dixit.

Social media star Orry, film critic Anupama Chopra and producer Vidhu Vinod Chopra, Vidya Balan, Siddharth Roy Kapur and others also joined the celebrations.

Anant and Radhika's wedding prep

Anant Ambani is the youngest son of billionaire industrialist Mukesh Ambani. Radhika Merchant, daughter of Encore Healthcare CEO Viren Merchant and entrepreneur Shaila Merchant, is set to join the Ambani family, marking a union of two prominent industrialist families.

The wedding festivities are meticulously planned, adhering to traditional Hindu Vedic customs. The main ceremonies will commence on Friday, July 12, with the auspicious Shubh Vivah, or wedding function and according to sources, guests are encouraged to embrace the spirit of the occasion by dressing in traditional Indian attire.

The celebrations will continue on Saturday, July 13, with Shubh Aashirwad. The final event, Mangal Utsav or the wedding reception, is scheduled for Sunday, July 14.

For this grand occasion, guests have been asked to dress in 'Indian chic.'

Earlier this year, the couple hosted a series of pre-wedding festivities in Jamnagar, which saw a star-studded guest list from around the globe.

Business leaders, heads of state, and Hollywood and Bollywood celebrities graced the occasion, making it an event to remember.

Among the distinguished guests were Meta founder Mark Zuckerberg and his wife Priscilla Chan, Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates, and Ivanka Trump.