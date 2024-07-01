July 2024 upcoming movies: Indian 2, Sarfira, Bad Newz, Deadpool and Wolverine, Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha and more

June 2024 saw the release of several films. As we step into July, different film industries have a string of movies lined up for release. Fans are eagerly awaiting films such as Indian 2, Sarfira, Bad Newz, Deadpool and Wolverine among others. As the list continues, we bring you an interesting lineup of films that you can look forward to in July 2024. (Also Read | Its Suriya's Kanguva vs Alia Bhatt's Jigra: From Indian 2 vs Sarfira to OG vs Devara, the biggest upcoming BO clashes of 2024) Stills from Indian 2, Sarfira, and Deadpool and Wolverine.

1) Indian 2

After Kalki 2898 AD, Kamal Haasan is all set to star in Indian 2, the much-awaited sequel of the 1996 film Indian. Kamal will reprise the role of Veerasekaran Senapathy, who once fought against the system and will now save society. Directed by S Shankar, Indian 2 will release on July 12 worldwide in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu. Siddharth, Rakul Preet Singh and Kajal Aggarwal are also part of the film. Produced by Lyca Productions and Red Giant Movies, the music is by Anirudh Ravichander.

2) Sarfira

The Akshay Kumar-starred has created excitement among fans following the release of its trailer. Directed by Sudha Kongara, the film is the remake of Soorarai Pottru. The film promises to deliver a compelling narrative set against the backdrop of India's startup culture and aviation industry. The narrative follows his character's journey from debt-ridden beginnings to visionary entrepreneurship, navigating obstacles with resilience and innovation. Suriya will make a guest appearance in the film. Scheduled for release on July 12, Sarfira also features Radhika Madan, Paresh Rawal, and Seema Biswas.

3) Bad Newz

The romantic comedy-drama stars Vicky Kaushal, Triptii Dimri, and Ammy Virk. Previously titled Mere Mehboob Mere Sanam, Bad Newz marks the first collaboration between Vicky, Triptii, and Ammy. Directed by Anand Tiwari, the film also stars Neha Dhupia. The film is all set to release in theatres on July 19. Bad Newz is described as a "rare comedy film inspired by true events" about heteropaternal superfecundation, a reproductive process in which twin children have the same mother, but different biological fathers.

4) Deadpool and Wolverine

The film, which will star Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds, will hit the theatres on July 26. In the trailer, fans saw Hugh Jackman suited up as Wolverine for the first time since 2017's Logan. He teamed up with Ryan Reynolds' Deadpool, who is recruited for a mission by the Time Variance Authority from Loki. The movie will introduce the iconic claw-bearing mutant and Merc With a Mouth to the MCU.

5) Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha

The film will star Ajay Devgn, Tabu, Shantanu Maheshwari and Jimmy Sheirgill in the lead roles. Directed by Neeraj Pandey, the film is set for a theatrical release on July 5. The film promises to be a unique musical love story with an epic romantic drama spanning 20 years, set between 2002 and 2023.

6) Kill

The upcoming action-packed film stars Raghav Juyal, Lakshya, Tanya Maniktala, Abhishek Chauhan, Ashish Vidyarthi, and Harsh Chhaya. Helmed by Nikhil Nagesh Bhat, Kill made its premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) in 2023. Produced by Karan Johar, it will now release in theatres on July 5.

7) Raayan

The Tamil action thriller film has been written and directed by Dhanush. It is set to hit the screens on July 26. Raayan marks Raayan's second directorial venture and 50th feature film. The film is backed by Kalanithi Maran under the production banner of Sun Pictures. It stars Dhanush in the titular role. S J Suryah, Prakash Raj, Selvaraghavan, Sundeep Kishan, Kalidas Jayaram, Dushara Vijayan, Aparna Balamurali, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar and Saravanan are also part of Raayan.

8) Kakuda

The horror comedy film stars Sonakshi Sinha, Riteish Deshmukh, and Saqib Saleem. It is all set to release on July 12. Directed by Aditya Sarpotdar, Kakuda will be out on ZEE5. As per a statement, Kakuda is set in the village of Ratodi in Uttar Pradesh's Mathura district.

9) Fly Me To The Moon

Scarlett Johansson and Channing Tatum's romantic comedy will make its debut in Indian theatres on July 12, Sony Pictures Entertainment India had announced. Described as a "sharp, stylish comedy-drama set against the high-stakes backdrop of NASA’s historic Apollo 11 moon landing", the movie is directed by Greg Berlanti. Fly Me To The Moon will also feature Nick Dillenburg, Anna Garcia, Jim Rash, Noah Robbins, Colin Woodell, Christian Zuber, Donald Elise Watkins, Ray Romano, and Woody Harrelson.

10) Wild Wild Punjab

The film stars Varun Sharma, Sunny Singh, Jassie Gill, Manjot Singh, Patralekhaa and Ishita Raj. Directed by Simarpreet Singh, Wild Wild Punjab will be out on Netflix on July 10. It is produced by Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg.