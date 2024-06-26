‘Looks like a spoof of Shankar’s movies': Twitter calls Kamal Haasan's Indian 2 trailer disappointing

The trailer of director Shankar’s film Indian 2 starring Kamal Haasan dropped on June 25 and fans just couldn’t wait to catch it online. In just about 15 hours, the trailer of the film garnered about 5 million views on Lyca Productions' YouTube channel. However, social media was filled with discussions about the trailer and many called it ‘mid’ and ‘disappointing’. (Also read: Indian 2 trailer: Kamal Haasan fights shirtless, returns as master of disguise. Watch) Yeah the internet isn't feeling Kamal Haasan's Indian 2 trailer.

'Outdated'

Some users specifically called out the ‘poor makeup’ seen in the trailer and wondered how director Shankar and Kamal Haasan could have been happy with this since Indian (1996) was exceptional in every sense. One user wrote, “Indian 2 trailer is meh. Shankar seems to be outdated”, while another penned, “INDIAN 2 movie trailer looks like the ‘I’ movie trailer.”

The Indian 2 trailer has Kamal Haasan in numerous avatars and some compared it to Dasavatharam as well where Kamal appears in 10 different looks. One X user penned, “Indian 2 trailer looks like a new age spoof of old Shankar movies.” Others felt there was no emotional connect in the trailer either.

Fans miss Sujatha

Many netizens also stated that they miss writer Sujatha who was an integral part of some of Shankar’s films till his unfortunate demise in 2008. Sujatha was key to the success of films like Enthiran and Indian (the first part). The dialogues in the trailer of Indian 2 were not great according to some and social media had posts from fans saying that Sujatha was sorely missed. While one user wrote, “After watching indian 2 trailer shankar defintely miss sujatha writer. @ikamalhaasan @anirudhofficial #kamalhasan,” another said, “Indian 1 >>Indian 2 bro trailer bro Missing sujatha sir dialogues.”

One user went a step further and decoded the Indian 2 trailer, stating, “#indian2 trailer is proof that bombastic budgets, fierce fight sequences and grotesque getups can't compensate for a lack of a sensible, grounded, creative writer like Sujatha. His genius is still being missed in Kollywood!”

“Very true...dialogues in indian 2 is outdated as expected..sujatha the genius is missing....let's wait for the movie...expecting shankar sir magic,” wrote another disappointed fan.

Fans of Shankar seem to be concerned how the trailer has turned out and are wondering how the end product will be on release. They say director Shankar hasn’t had a big hit since Sujatha’s demise and it was worrying. One user penned, “Sujatha teriyuma? Shankar hasn’t had a single hit ever since we lost Sujatha. Indian 2 is also not looking any good either.”

“Shankar badly misses Sujatha. After enthiran his films didn’t have the impact as the previous ones. Even 2.0 was below par even-though its collection were huge. Dialogues made a huge Impact in his previous films. Indian 2 misses that and ends up with shitty dialogue (crying emoji),” posted one upset fan on X. Another expressed the same feelings and said, “Average! Without sujatha writer, Shankar's movies like I, Endhiran 2 and now Indian 2, all just huge budget, no creativity, only huge budget!”

As of now, Indian 2 is expected to hit theatres on July 12. Along with Kamal Haasan, the movie features Siddharth, SJ Suryah, Priya Bhavani Shankar, Kajal Aggarwal, Rakul Preet Singh, Vivekh, Gulshan Grover, Samuthirakani and Nedumudi Venu. The music is by Anirudh and cinematography by Ravi Varman. Lyca Productions and Red Giant Movies have co-produced the film.