Indian 2 trailer: Kamal Haasan fights shirtless, returns as master of disguise. Watch

Indian 2 trailer: 18 years after the first part, director S Shankar and Tamil superstar Kamal Haasan reunite for the sequel to their 1996 cult vigilante film. If the trailer is anything to go by, the second part will also be full of action and patriotism. (Also Read – Kamal Haasan reveals the reason why he took a year to sign Kalki 2898 AD: ‘Self-doubt comes…’) Indian 2 trailer: Kamal Haasan returns as vigilante Senapathy

What's in the trailer?

The trailer starts with multiple crimes and scams taking place across the country, and a woman's voiceover spelling out the issues Indians are battling currently, such as lack of jobs, heavy tax burdens, and lack of basic facilities among others. Siddharth's character then steps in and asks what those who complain are doing to solve these issues. He then recalls his childhood hero – Senapathy (Kamal Haasan), a powerful vigilante, who seems to have receded to the mountains.

However, soon, he strikes back, going after the rich businessmen and others who are taking the country to the dogs. He fights the bad guys, including in a shirtless action scene. He also outsmarts them by donning multiple disguises. When Siddharth's character counters him and tells Senapathy that he's going against his own ideals of honesty, Senapathy tells him that they must fight to save the country. He suggests Siddharth's character that he can take the Gandhian way, but Senapathy will follow in the more violent footsteps of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose.

About Indian 2

The movie also stars Rakul Preet Singh, Kajal Aggarwal, S. J. Suryah, Priya Bhavani Shankar, Nedumudi Venu, Vivek, Kalidas Jayaram, Gulshan Grover, Samuthirakani, Bobby Simha, Brahmanandam, Vennela Kishore, Zakir Hussain, Piyush Mishra, Guru Somasundaram, Delhi Ganesh, Jayaprakash, Manobala, and Ashwini Thangaraj.

Produced by Lyca Productions and Red Giant Movies, Indian2 will be released on July 12 in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.

Before Indian 2, Kamal Haasan will be seen in Nag Ashwin's dystopian sci-fi fantasy film Kalki 2898 AD, which is all set to release in cinemas this Thursday on June 27. Kamal will also reunite with filmmaker Mani Ratnam for an action film, Thug Life, 37 years after their 1987 film, Nayakan.