Its Suriya's Kanguva vs Alia Bhatt's Jigra: From Indian 2 vs Sarfira to OG vs Devara, the biggest upcoming BO clashes

The makers of Kanguva finally set a date for the big banner release of the Suriya-starrer. The Siva directorial will be marking its worldwide release on October 10, coinciding with the holy occasion of Dussera. Incidentally, this is a mere day ahead of the release date for Alia Bhatt's Jigra. The second half of the year as a matter of fact, is full of big banner box office clashes leaving cinegoers spoilt for choice. Here's taking a look at some keynote Fridays in the year to look forward to. Suriya's Kanguva will be clashing with Alia Bhatt's Jigra at the box office

Indian 2 vs Sarfira

The Kamal Haasan-starrer Indian 2 after a bout of delays, is finally up for a release on July 12. The S Shankar directorial stood significantly delayed owing to the filmmakers commitments for the Ram Charan and Kiara Advani-starrer Game Changer. Indian 2 is the sequel to Haasan and Shankar's cult classic from 1996, Indian. That being said, Kamal Haasan's return as Senapathy has failed to impress the internet with several dubbing the trailer as significantly disappointing.

Indian 2 will be going head to head with Akshay Kumar's Sarfira, also set for a release on July 12. The film is the official Bollywood remake of Sudha Kongara Prasad's National Award winning Tamil film, Soorarai Pottru (2020). While Kanguva star Suriya led the original, he has stepped in as producer for Sarfira. The first look followed by the trailer for the film has garnered a near unanimously positive response with many lauding Akshay for going back to an authentic bearded look. Two singles, Maar Udi and Khudaya have also been released from the film's album, contributing to the hype.

Stree 2 vs Khel Khel Mein

Shraddha Kapoor returns to cinemas this August 15 with Stree 2, the follow up to the super-hit 2016 Stree, which essentially commenced the spinning of Dinesh Vijan's horror-comedy universe. Most of the original cast will be returning for the sequel along side Tamannaah Bhatia in an exciting cameo. The teaser for the film has truly caught the attention of the internet with many counting down to Independence Day to revisit the world of Stree.

Up for yet another clash, Akshay Kumar will be going head to head with Shraddha on August 15, courtesy of his film Khel Khel Mein. Also starring Taapsee Pannu, Amy Virk and Fardeen Khan among others, this ensemble-starrer had its date preponed from an initial September release to make good use of the Independence Day holiday.

A special mention must be made for John Abraham and Sharvari Wagh's Vedaa. The film may give good competition to Stree 2 and Khel Khel Mein, courtesy of the newfound cred Sharvari has earned through her work in sleeper hit Munjya, still running in theatres.

Devara vs They Call Him OG

Jr NTR's Devara: Part 1 was initially slated for a release in early April. This date was then pushed to Dussera. The Koratala Siva directorial however, was then preponed to September 27. The first single from the film, Fear Song, was released in May and has garnered a positive response from audience. It is worth noting that Devara will be Jr NTR's first release since the mammoth success of SS Rajamouli's RRR. To add to the excitement, Devara will be released in two parts with the actor reportedly essaying a double role.

Going head to head with Devara is Pawan Kalyan's OG. Directed by Sujeeth, They Call Him OG went through a period of halt owing to the actor's political commitments. With the General Elections now wrapped up and the actor having emerged victorious in the Pithapuram constituency through his Jana Sena Party, OG is said to be gearing up for a release on September 27. Rumour mills have been suggesting that the film now once again stands delayed to 2025, though no official confirmation has come through on this.

Yet another special mention for the hallowed date, goes out to Dulquer Salmaan's Lucky Bhaskar. Also set for a release of September 27, the film could pose as a palpable threat to the box office collections of the aforementioned titles. Separately, Dulquer recently took his fans by surprise, courtesy of his cameo in Prabhas' Kalki 2898 AD.

Pushpa 2: The Rule vs Chhava

Arguably among the biggest upsets of the year was the sudden postponement of Pushpa 2: The Rule. The Sukumar directorial, with Allu Arjun reprising his National Award winning titular role, was for long set for an Independence Day release. Pushpa 2 will now release on December 6. Rashmika Mandanna also stars in the much-awaited sequel, reprising her role of Srivalli. No official reason has been shared by the makers for the significant delay.

Also slated for a release on December 6 is Vicky Kaushal's Chhava. The actor will be essaying the role of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, the son of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. The Laxman Utekar directorial also stars Rashmika Mandanna and Akshaye Khanna among others. No recent update has been shared on the film's progress.

Which of these big banner box office clashes are you looking forward to?