From Vijay Deverakonda, Dulquer Salmaan to Ram Gopal Varma: 5 unexpected cameos in Prabhas & Deepika’s Kalki 2898 AD

Read at your own risk! One major reason why fans were beyond excited for Kalki 2898 AD is the casting coup that the makers pulled off. Bollywood’s megastar Amitabh Bachchan has played the role of Ashwatthama, whereas Hindi film industry’s reigning queen Deepika Padukone has portrayed SUM-80 aka Sumathi. Meanwhile, Telugu superstar Prabhas was roped in as a bounty hunter out to capture Kalki’s mother Deepika. Well, the film arrived in theatres today and for some the Nag Ashwin directorial did exceed expectations. But according to the internet, apart from the star cast, it’s the cameos that blew minds. See for yourself: Cameo appearances by celebs in Kalki 2898 AD

Vijay Deverakonda

Wondering why Telugu heartthrob Vijay Deverakonda’s name has been trending on Twitter all day? Well, it’s because he won hearts when he arrived in Kalki 2898 AD as Arjuna with a moustache and long hair. Many fans believe that Vijay fits the character perfectly and are ecstatic about his casting

Mrunal Thakur

Yes, you read that right. Mrunal Thakur has also made a memorable cameo in the film. Her look has gone viral on social media. The actor has portrayed the role of a lab subject who gets impregnated before Deepika

SS Rajamouli

It’s a reunion of the year for all Baahubali fans! Prabhas and his Baahubali director SS Rajamouli reunite for a hilarious scene in the film. The filmmaker has reportedly portrayed the role of a rival bounty hunter

Dulquer Salmaan

Another cameo that has touched hearts is that of actor Dulquer Salmaan. He looks damn good in his rugged avatar as Captain, who is shown to be Prabhas aka Bhairava's guardian. Fans are truly digging long hair on Dulquer. What a vibe

Ram Gopal Varma

SS Rajamouli was not the only filmmaker who made a cameo in Kalki 2898 AD. Ram Gopal Varma also joined Prabhas for a short but noteworthy scene as Chintu, the owner of a restaurant

That’s a lot of cameos, and that too by some of the most prominent personalities of the Indian film industry. Well, Kalki 2898 AD’s multiple cameos have reminded us of the track Deewangi Deewangi in Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika starrer Om Shanti Om (2007), which featured 31 Bollywood stars in a special appearance.