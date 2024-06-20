Deepika Padukone jokingly blames Prabhas’ love for food for her big belly, but she’s not the only one spoilt by him

When it was announced that Prabhas and Deepika Padukone were coming together onscreen for the first time in Kalki 2898 AD, fans were intrigued to see the fresh new pair. As expected, they blew us away in the trailer that released earlier this week. But little did we know that Prabhas and Deepika’s chemistry was a reflection of their real-life bonding, which we got a taste of last night at the pre-release event of their film. Well, in one viral video from the event, mommy-to-be Deepika stroked her baby bump and joked, “Actually, I’m like this because of all the food he’s fed me.” She was talking about Prabhas’ love for food and feeding his co-stars finger-licking dishes on set. Prabhas and Deepika Padukone at the Kalki 2898 AD pre-release event

But Deepika isn’t the only celebrity who has been spoilt by Prabhas. Here’s a look at 5 other actors who got to enjoy delicious food, courtesy of the Baahubali star:

Kareena Kapoor Khan

In 2021, Prabhas was busy shooting for Om Raut’s film Adipurush (2023) with Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan. Well, one fine day Saif’s wife Kareena Kapoor Khan took to social media to reveal that the couple had received delicious biryani from Prabhas for dinner. Thanking him, she shared, “When Bahubali sends you Biryani it's gotta be the best 😍😍 Thank you @actorprabhas for this insane meal ❤️ #Adipurush”

When Kareena and Saif received Biryani for dinner from Prabhas

Kriti Sanon

Another Adipurush co-star who spoke about Prabhas’ love for feeding people is Kriti Sanon, who played his onscreen wife Janaki in the film. In an interview, the Bollywood actor shared that Prabhas is a total foodie. This was delightful for the team because he often brought home-cooked Hyderabadi dishes for them on set

Prabhas and Kriti at a promotional event for Adipurush

Amitabh Bachchan

Not just Deepika but even Amitabh Bachchan enjoyed himself to the fullest on the sets of Kalki 2898 AD. Back in 2022 when they were shooting for the film, Big B thanked Prabhas on X for bringing him home-cooked meals, including special cookies, and revealed that the quantity of the food could feed an entire army. Amitabh added, “Your generosity is beyond measure”

Prabhas and Amitabh Bachchan at the pre-release event of Kalki 2898 AD

Shraddha Kapoor

Much like Prabhas, Shraddha Kapoor is also a self-proclaimed foodie. So the two obviously had the time of their lives while shooting for their 2019 film Saaho. While Prabhas treated her to finger-licking Hyderabadi delicacies, Shraddha brought lip-smacking desi Mumbai food to set for her co-star and their entire crew. In fact, after Saaho when a fan asked her when she would reunite with Prabhas for a film, Shraddha joked, “When he will send me his ghar ka food tiffin”

When Prabhas treated Shraddha to Hyderabadi delicacies on Saaho set

Shruti Haasan

By now it is clear how much Prabhas enjoys sending home-cooked food to his co-stars, spoiling them with love. Well, it seems like he also believes food is the best way to commemorate milestones on set. This is why he treated Shruti Haasan to tasty treats after she completed a schedule of their 2023 film Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire. Thanking Prabhas for the same, Shruti shared, “Schedule wrap!!!!!! Celebrated with the most delicious dessert treat thankyou so much @actorprabhas”

When Prabhas celebrated Shruti's schedule wrap by treating her to desserts

We wouldn’t mind going to work if we had a co-star/worker like Prabhas too. Well, we are sure the tasty home-cooked food helped the team of Kalki 2898 AD give their best on set. We can’t wait to be blown away when the film arrives in theatres on June 27.