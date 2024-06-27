Kalki 2898 AD Twitter Review: Fans feel Amitabh Bachchan’s ‘god-level screen presence’ as Ashwatthama stole the show

One of the most awaited pan-Indian releases of the year, Kalki 2898 AD arrived on the silver screens today. The sci-fi action film stars Amitabh Bachchan alongside Prabhas, Deepika Padukone and Kamal Haasan in the lead. As expected, many excited movie-buffs rushed to their nearest theatres to catch first-day shows of the Nag Ashwin directorial. Well, these audience members have now shared their honest reviews, much to the delight of fans who are waiting for the weekend to catch the film. The verdict is in Kalki 2898 AD’s favour and according to most fans, the sole credit goes to Big B. Amitabh Bachchan in Kalki 2898 AD

Amitabh as Ashwatthama protects Deepika’s unborn child Kalki, the 10th and final incarnation of Vishnu, from Prabhas the bounty hunter. Well, the internet can’t get enough of his ‘god-level’ screen presence and is showering the megastar with love. For instance, one overjoyed fan tweeted: “.#Kalki2898ADReview : TAKE A BOW @nagashwin7 ❤️ & it's totally worth. #Prabhas‌ 🔥 🔥pre interval Queen #deepikapadukone screen presence ❤️ 🔥 🔥 pure goddess @SrBachchan mind blowing performance @ikamalhaasan as expected god level performance especially last shot 🔥#Kalki2898AD”, whereas another post read: “@deepikapadukone Asset to the film . Great acting @SrBachchan God Level Screen Presence, #Prabhas Goosebumps @nagashwin7 , Deadly #KALKI2898AD‌ Review 4/5. What a movie. Especially 2nd Half.”

Some called the role of Ashwatthama tailor-made for Amitabh, whereas others celebrated his incomparable ability to make blockbuster films. Fans are also in awe of Big B for portraying this character with such high energy despite being 81 years old. A social media user lauded him by writing, “#Prabhas role pakkana pedithe #Kalki2898AD is a gem 💎 in Indian cinema anachu #AmitabhBacchan as Aswathama 🙏🔥This 81 years man @SrBachchan 🙏 is the sole of the film.”

Apart from Amitabh’s incredible work, his face-off with Prabhas and the film's climax has also received rave reviews on Twitter. Well, we hope reading these fan reviews will help make up your mind for Kalki 2898 AD.