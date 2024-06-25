‘Let the woman live’: Deepika Padukone’s fans shut down trolls calling her baby bump fake as she returns to Mumbai

Bollywood’s reigning queen Deepika Padukone is a busy woman, who is currently juggling movie promotions with her pregnancy. The mommy-to-be is not only preparing to welcome her first child with Ranveer Singh but is also gearing up for the release of her much-awaited film Kalki 2898 AD. Just recently she joined Prabhas and Amitabh Bachchan for a pre-release event, where she was basking in the glow of her pregnancy in a black bodycon dress. After the event, Deepika jetted off to London with her actor husband. A video of the two went viral from the city as they painted the streets red on their babymoon. Well, Deepika and Ranveer returned to Mumbai last night. Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone at the airport

The soon-to-be parents walked out of the airport hand in hand, looking uber-chic as always. While Ranveer opted for black pants, a matching jacket and a grey beret on his head, Deepika flaunted her baby bump in a fitted t-shirt paired with a sleeveless jacket that featured fur detailing. The mommy-to-be tied her hair up in a ponytail completing her look with gold hoops and black sunglasses. She looked radiant as ever as she hopped into her car to return home. Sadly, trolls once again jumped up in the comment section to accuse her of faking her pregnancy.

For instance, one nasty comment read: “Why her baby bump appears in different sizes every time? Ps: not a hater of dp. Just a question”, whereas another troll claimed, “obvious fake belly🙄.” But Deepika’s fans were quick to hit back and shut down these trolls. One social media user came out in the actor’s support and wrote: “Now people have problem with her wearing tight clothes. Few months back people had problem with her bump not being huge while we she was just 4 months pregnant. If she wears lose clothes, it's to hide her apparant fake belly. Of she wears tight clothes, it's show off. Ohh god let the woman live.” Meanwhile, another angry fan shared, “Shame on some peope. When Deepika wear loose clothes the haters and paid Alia bhat PR bots start saying why so loose cannot see bump. When she wears tight then say why wear tight, sharam karo and wear loose. Its proves all these comments from judgemental people are nothing but unreasonable hate for a pregnant woman.”

Deepika and Ranveer are all set to welcome their first baby into the world in September. We hope trolls listen to fans and focus on showering the parents-to-be with love instead of spreading hate.