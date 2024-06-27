Sarfira second song Khudaya out: Akshay Kumar and Radhikka Madan reconcile in soulful qawwali track

The Akshay Kumar starrer Sarfira is inching towards its big banner release. Ahead of the same, the makers have now released the second single from the film — Khudaya. Akshay of course dominates screen time in the 3-minute long video montage but the audience is also treated to a thorough glimpse of Radhikka's role in the film. Akshay Kumar and Radhikka Madan feature as a couple in love in Sarfira's latest single Khudaya

The song captures Akshay and Radhikka's characters getting into a heated spat prior to taking time off each other. The soulful tune aptly captures the emotion of both feeling lost without the other as the montage features clips of their happier times together. The qawwali track concludes with an emotional reconciliation, definitely worth tuning in for.

Get ready to catch the final stages of the World Cup only on Crickit. Anytime, Anywhere. Explore now!

Composed and sung by Suhit Abhyankar, the track also features vocals from Sagar Bhatia and Neeti Mohan. The lyrics have been penned by Manoj Muntashir.

Though Radhikka also featured in the first track from the film, Maar Udi, fans of the actor will get to see much more of her with Khudaya. Akshay and Radhikka also shared the music video for the track to their respective Instagram handles with the caption "For the love that stands by every Sarfira…".

Radhikka Madan and Akshay Kumar in a still from Sarfira's Khudaya

The response for Sarfira's first rushes have been overwhelmingly positive spelling out a potential dream run at the box office. The first look of the film was shared on June 14 which featured a rugged, bearded Akshay Kumar. The first glimpse made quite the waves on the internet with fans expressing how glad they were to see Akki ditch faux facial hair and opt to essay his role authentically. An X reaction echoing this read, "Boxoffice result jo bhi ho but this is the most satisfying poster of #AkshayKumar movie since #Sooryavanshi 🔥🙏Highly excited for the content of this movie ❤️ #Sarfira Thanks @Sudha_Kongara mam for presenting #AkshayKumar in raw and authentic avatar 🙏".

Soon after on June 18, the official trailer for the film dropped which only intensified the hype for the Akshay starrer. A few notable X reactions read: "Content Kumar is BACK 🔥🔥Finally #AkshayKumar in Salt n Pepper look 💥🥵... Blockbuster #SarfiraTrailer ♥️" and "#akshaykumar's best trailer in the last 5 years. It feels like the genius AkshayKumar who was lost somewhere has returned with this film".

Sarfira is the official Bollywood remake of National Award winning Tamil language blockbuster Soorarai Pottru. Sudha Kongara who directed the fan favourite film, has taken on the directorial reigns for the Akshay starrer as well. While the original starred Suriya in the lead, the Tamil superstar has stepped in as producer for Sarfira. The film will be releasing on July 12.

Are you excited to watch Akshay Kumar back in action?