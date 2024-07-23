Deadpool & Wolverine was just the start, check out these 7 must-watch Marvel releases for 2024-2025

The Marvel Multiverse is one of those film franchises that has tremendously affected the cultural paradigm of this century. This is not mere speculation since even the predicted box-office success of Deadpool & Wolverine, releasing on July 26, is projected to be up to $165 million reportedly beating Disney’s Inside Out 2. Since the multiverse is so big, there are always a few shows or movies that might slip through the cracks — here’s a round-up of all the upcoming Marvel movies and shows, so you don't miss any! Marvel releases to watch out for 2024-2025

Agatha All Along

A miniseries set to release in September 2024, Agatha All Along follows the witch Agatha Harkness after the events of WandaVision. In the series, Agatha escapes the town of Westview, without her powers and a friend, forming a new coven of witches to face the trials with.

Captain America: Brave New World

The story focuses on Sam Wilson, who has taken the stead of the original Captain America, and how he finds himself in the middle of an international incident. It’s said to be released in February 2025.

Daredevil: Born Again

Daredevil: Born Again is an upcoming series that will focus on characters, Matt Murdock and Wilson Fisk as they try to put their rivalry aside to help the people of New York City as their past catches up to them. The series will air in March 2025 and will be a continuation of the widely popular Netflix series.

Ironheart

This miniseries will focus on Dominique Thorne as MIT student Riri Williams, a genius inventor who has created the most advanced suit of armour since Iron Man (2008). The series is said to premiere sometime in 2025.

Thunderbolts

This series follows a group of popular anti-heroes including Bucky who go on missions for the American government. In the comic book, the team is assembled as a group of villains to masquerade as superheroes and supplant the Avengers; once this plan is revealed the Thunderbolts convert into a squad with more flexible immorality. The series is expected to be released in May 2025.

The Fantastic Four

To be released in July 2025, the Fantastic Four will finally make their MCU debut with this film. According to rumours, the film will be a period piece and fans theorise that the events will take place in an alternative universe eventually crossing over to the MCU.

Blade

The addition of vampires in the MCU seems too good to be true. The movie will allegedly follow Mahershala Ali as a vampire hunter in the universe, based on the Marvel Comic series, The Tomb of Dracula. The film is set to release in November 2025.

With the anticipated success of Deadpool & Wolverine setting the stage, there's no doubt that the upcoming lineup will offer thrilling adventures and captivating stories. So, mark your calendars and get ready to dive deeper into the Marvel Cinematic Universe.