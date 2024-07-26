ASTRO Cha Eun Woo to romance Park Eun Bin in new K-drama by Extraordinary Attorney Woo director

K-pop idol-turned-actor Cha Eun Woo is gearing up for yet another interesting project, following his back-to-back K-drama hits. The ASTRO member is in talks to take on a supernatural role alongside Castaway Diva Park Eun Bin. Tentatively titled The Wonderful Fools, the project is currently in the planning stages and awaits final approval from the actor’s agency. Check out the full statement, ASTRO Cha Eun Woo to team up with Park Eun Bin in new K-drama (Pic- Fantagio, Netflix)

Cha Eun Woo to join Park Eun Bin

“Cha Eun Woo has received a casting offer for the drama ‘The Wonder Fools’ and is currently in talks to appear, with a favourable outlook,” the Island star’s agency Fantagio announced on July 26.

Balancing his thriving acting career with his ongoing commitments to the K-pop group ASTRO, which includes members MJ, Jinjin, and Sanha, Cha Eun Woo has been wowing people with his recent roles where he plays characters with special powers. With all this going well, he's ready to jump into another intriguing role.

About The Wonder Fools

Originally titled The B Team, the upcoming series The Wonderful Fools will be directed by Yoo In Sik, the mastermind behind the hit dramas Extraordinary Attorney Woo and Doctor Romantic. The plot centres around a group of superheroes with unpredictable powers who struggle to control their abilities.

If confirmed, the Gemini crooner will share the spotlight with Park Eun-bin, who is in talks to portray the character Eun Chae Ni. Eun Chae Ni is described as a bright and cheerful individual. The story follows the journey of Lee Woon Jung (potentially Cha Eun-woo's character) as he breaks free from isolation and finds purpose in life through his connection with lady luck.

This will also mark Eun Bin’s second collab with director Yoo In Sik after the successful Netflix legal drama starring the actress as an autistic lawyer. The shooting for the same is scheduled to kick in later this year.

Cha Eun Woo's recent works

The K-pop idol recently commanded the stage at Waterbomb Seoul and totally blew the crowd away with his irresistible charm and soulful vocals. In the last two years, he's kept up a solid game in the world of entertainment, rocking out in some big shows like Island, Island 2, A Good Day to Be a Dog, and Wonderful World.