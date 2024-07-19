BLACKPINK's Rosé and ASTRO's Cha Eun Woo spark dating rumours: Eunrose trends

K-Pop stars Rosé and Cha Eun Woo are back in the rumour mill, trending under the hashtag #Eunrose. Eagle-eyed fans have found "proof" to back up their hunch that they might be dating. While the same rumour got everyone excited a few days back, the buzz died down pretty quickly. But now, fans are all over it, turning a short online claim into a big story about the two of them. BLACKPINK's Rosé and ASTRO's Cha Eun Woo spark dating rumours

On July 18th, the topic exploded again on Nate's Pann forum, when someone asked, Are Rose and Cha Eun Woo really dating? I saw that they're dating on YouTube, but I don't see any news articles. Are the rumors true?"

Are BLACKPINK's Rosé and ASTRO's Cha Eun Woo dating?

Despite being notoriously private about their relationships, K-Pop idols Rosé and Cha Eun Woo have sparked speculation with a curious case of coincidences. The TikTok video compiling all the ‘viral proofs’ includes some really odd similarities on their social media feed, like posting at the same cafe and checking out the same art show in Japan all at the same time. But, not everyone's on board with these stories.

Also read: Song Joong Ki, Chun Woo Hee joined by Twenty-Five Twenty-One star in new romance drama

A lot of people from South Korea think these claims are just nonsense, saying they're just made up because people are overthinking things. “I think they're acquaintances because all the '97 liners are close,” a Nate Pan user said. “Stop trying to create rumours about Rosé, you psychotic troll.” However, many claimed, “The evidence says yes,” in response to the query posed by another user.

EunRose trends

Rosé and Cha Eun Woo have been in the dating gossip before. Not too long ago, people started talking about them because it looked like the ASTRO member was at BLACKPINK's after-party at Coachella 2023. Plus, they were spotted together at a restaurant during Paris Fashion Week in 2022. A video that puts these together has gotten over a million views, hinting that they started dating in 2021.

Also read: Nick Jonas' ex, Kate Hudson opens up about their romance as the singer celebrates wife Priyanka Chopra’s birthday

The video also shows a bunch of photos of them from late January to early February 2022, taken at different places but with similar poses that fans can't help but notice. Some are even calling it their own 'Lovestagram'. On July 18, these allegations got a fresh set of fan following when someone questioned the status of their relationship. Neither of them nor their agencies have commented on these rumours so far.