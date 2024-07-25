Inside Out 2 achieves another milestone as highest-grossing animated film: Check out the Top 10 list

The Pixar Animation Studios is in for celebrations as its latest release, Inside Out 2 achieved a new milestone of the highest-grossing animated movie of all time. The animated film gained huge appreciation from audiences across the globe which also implied that audiences from different countries resonated with Riley’s emotion. The film also increased foot counts in the theatres after a slow start at the beginning of summer this year. Inside Out 2 achieved yet another milestone of the highest-grossing animated movie of all time.(@Pixar/X)

Inside Out 2 reaches a historic landmark

Inside Out 2 cashed in $1.46 billion at the box office worldwide and dethroned the 2019 Disney movie Frozen II, as reported by The Walt Disney Company. The sequel to the 2015 film takes a peak inside Riley’s emotions once again as new emotions such as anxiety, depression and others appear for the first time inside her brain. The Co-Chairman of Disney Entertainment, Alan Bergman said, “Inside Out 2 is a quintessentially Pixar film, and it’s been amazing to see how it has connected so deeply with people all over the world.” He further added, “We knew it was really special, but no one could have predicted it would reach these record-breaking heights. We’re grateful to all the fans who have made this the biggest animated film ever.”

Pixar celebrated and expressed gratitude for the achievement with a post on X and wrote, “We’re filled with Joy! Thanks to every fan around the world for making Inside Out 2 the biggest animated movie of all time.”

The animated movie has also made its position as the 13th highest-grossing film of all time globally and has garnered huge appreciation along with $600 million on the domestic level. The movie initiated its run at the box office with massive numbers as it cashed in $1 million within 19 days of release. It is also the highest-grossing film and to cross the 1 billion mark of 2024 to date.

Other animated films in the Top 10 all-time animated list

Inside Out 2 sits at the top of the list which was previously earned by the Frozen II which was released in 2019 and garnered a business of $1.451 billion. The movie now rests at number 2 followed by The Super Mario Bros. Movie from the production house of Illumination and Universal which cashed in $1.361 billion at the box office, as reported by The Hollywood Reporter.

The other movies include the first part of Frozen which did a business of $1.274 billion, Incredibles 2 by Pixar Studios which cashed in $1.242 billion, Illumination’s Minions which garnered $1.157 billion, Toy Story 4 which totalled $1.072 billion, Despicable Me 3 cashed in $1.032 billion and Findidnf Dory did a business of $1 billion.

Seven out of the Top 10 were a production of Pixar or Walt Disney Animated Studios.